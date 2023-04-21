World Class opens the 44th health & fitness club in the network inside the building with the first rooftop running track in Romania

World Class opens its 44th health & fitness club, within an important business hub located in the proximity of University Politehnica. The new club represents an opportunity to adopt a more active way of life for all students studying and employees working in the area. World Class will also launch a communication campaign to support those working in the proximity in taking full advantage from the new fitness membership deductibility law.

The new World Class club is situated in a new and modern business hub, a green building with a state-of-the-art system for indoor air quality. It also provides an exclusive facility: the first rooftop running track in Romania! Measuring 260-m, it offers runners a spectacular 360o view of the Bucharest City.

The club provides generous training areas, group fitness and cycling studios, latest and most modern equipment and accessories, together with a strong team of health & fitness expert, all with national and international certifications.

“One of our goals is to help companies create and improve a healthy and productive workforce and team spirit.

We strongly believe and all studies show it with certainty: physical exercise improves the health of the corporations, the nation and the health of the entire economy!

World Class is increasing its pace of expansion again!

Expanding our health & fitness network in strategic locations, close to where people live and work, remains one of our main objectives.

With the new World Class Campus 6 that we are opening, we are offering all employees in the area more chances to be more physically active and healthier. We will continue to be a promoter of all the benefits of physical exercise and what the new fitness deductibility law can provide to them, so that they can exercise more and change their lives for the better”, said Kent Orrgren, World Class Romania CEO.