World Economic Forum Awaits President of Ukraine

In 2022, the World economic forum returned to real meetings after a long quarantine over Covid-19. But one guest of an important event will be connected online. It will be the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is worth mentioning that the head of Ukraine often addresses foreign governments, but he has not left Ukraine since the beginning of the war (February 24, 2022).

Deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov and mayor of Kyiv Vytalyi Klychko will come to the event on behalf of the Ukrainian government. The president of Ukraine himself will open the event on May 23 on a video link.

