World First: Romania Builds HR12 LPG Direct Injection Engine

By Romania Journal
The HR12 LPG, an engine produced by Horse Technologies in Romania, is the first powertrain in the world to combine direct injection with LPG. The powertrain can be complemented by a 48 V hybrid system, Economica.net reports.

One year after the industrialization of the HR12 engine, the Romanian division of Horse Technologies – in turn part of Horse Powertrains, the internal combustion engine manufacturing company spun off from the Renault group – announced the entry into production of the HR12 LPG variant. This is the first engine in the world to combine gasoline direct injection technology with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), the kit being assembled directly in the engine factory.

Assembled at Horse Technologies’ Mioveni plant, the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine is complemented by a 48 V hybrid system including a starter generator and a DC/DC converter that provides transient torque assistance, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by activating functions such as start-stop and “electric boost” for the engine during acceleration.
The powertrain delivers a maximum power of 140 hp (103 kW) at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 230 Nm starting from just 2,100 rpm. When running on LPG, the unit emits 9% less CO2 than when running on petrol. Developed for both the EU and global markets, the HR12 LPG fully complies with Euro 6e regulations and is designed to comply with the upcoming Euro 7 regulations. The HR12 LPG benefits from a customized direct injection system developed specifically for LPG use, an electronic vaporizer that ensures more precise compression control, as well as reinforced valve train components. As with other Dacia LPG models, the additional tank can be located in the boot floor, in the vehicle’s spare wheel compartment, without affecting the interior space for passengers and luggage.
Romania Journal
