World First: Romania Builds HR12 LPG Direct Injection Engine

The HR12 LPG, an engine produced by Horse Technologies in Romania, is the first powertrain in the world to combine direct injection with LPG. The powertrain can be complemented by a 48 V hybrid system, Economica.net reports.
One year after the industrialization of the HR12 engine, the Romanian division of Horse Technologies – in turn part of Horse Powertrains, the internal combustion engine manufacturing company spun off from the Renault group – announced the entry into production of the HR12 LPG variant. This is the first engine in the world to combine gasoline direct injection technology with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), the kit being assembled directly in the engine factory.
