World games service provider buys Romanian QA and customer support business

Testronic, an award-winning Games service provider, has acquired Whyttest, a QA and customer support business with sites based in Romania and Serbia.

The acquisition sees Testronic increase its capacity by 150 technicians, with the two Whyttest sites joining Testronic’s existing facilities in the UK, Poland and the US. It also follows the opening of a new QA centre in New Orleans earlier this year, taking Testronic’s head count to over 1,000 technicians.

Whyttest was founded in Bucharest, Romania, in 2014 by Marius Potirniche, an industry veteran boasting many years of QA experience. He opened Whyttest’s second site in Belgrade, Serbia, two years ago. Potirniche becomes a Senior Executive within the Testronic team.

Testronic is part of the Catalis Group, which also includes leading UK digital publisher Curve Digital. The Catalis Group itself was the subject of an investment late last year by NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital, valuing the Group at EUR 100 million.

“I’m delighted that Whyttest is now part of the Testronic family,” said Catalis Group Chief Executive and Testronic CEO Dominic Wheatley. “This further strengthens Testronic’s ability to service our global partners with scalable, world-class facilities.

The investment we received from NorthEdge Capital and Vespa Capital in October last year has given us the opportunity to further grow the business. Our first acquisition was Runner Duck, a games development studio which is now part of Curve Digital, and now Whyttest is the first example of our growth plans for Testronic. The Group is looking at further growth, both organically and via acquisition.”

Testronic is also broadening the responsibilities of two long-standing execs: Erik Hittenhausen as Chief Service Officer, and Mike Betti as Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Yassine Bouyengoulene, a seasoned Testronic veteran, will take on the role of Director of QA in Belgrade to support alignment on best practice and drive continuous improvement.

Whyttest’s Founder Marius Potirniche added: “We started Whyttest in 2014 with the vision of bringing together talented people to make an impact on the industry. We now have 150 staff split across two great locations, working with games publishing clients all over the world.

“Now it is time to expand our business and we are very happy we have found a partner in Testronic, a company that shares the same values and vision that we have here. There will be exciting times ahead.”

