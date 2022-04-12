Xella announces the sale of Macon’s precast concrete operations

Xella Romania S.R.L, the largest AAC producer in Romania and one of the largest manufacturers of building materials on the local market, announces the sale of Macon’s precast concrete operations to Romcim S.A., a leading supplier of cement, aggregates and concrete to the construction market in Romania. The operations being sold served the civil engineering and transport infrastructure end markets in Romania.

Christophe Clemente, Chief Executive Officer of Xella Group said:“The sale of Macon’s precast concrete division will sharpen Xella’s profile in the AAC and construction market and will allow us to focus our resources on the development of sustainable and efficient walling solutions for the building industry. This is a continuation of our strategy, which is increasingly focused on achieving sustainability, efficiency and affordable quality for our customers. I am pleased that the precast division and its entire team of about 180 people come under the new ownership of a leading building materials business in Romania and I am confident for its future success.”

In 2018, Xella Romania acquired Macon Group, which in addition to its core AAC capabilities included precast, lime, and terracotta operations. The Macon acquisition accelerated Xella’s leadership in the local construction market and made Xella the largest AAC producer in Romania. The precast business line is managed by Simbeton and operates two production facilities in Deva and Oradea.

Xella Group is a leading pan-European provider of efficient, innovative and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell with operations in 22 countries across Europe. Xella is home of well-known brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supported construction processes