Xiaomi has opened a retailer in Romania

Chinese giant Xiaomi has launched its own company in Romania, for retail activities of IT and telecommunications equipment, according to Profit.ro.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, Xiaomi ranked second in smartphone sales, with a market share of 19%, but later, in the second quarter, it fell to third place, behind Apple and Samsung.

Xiaomi has also launched itself as a car manufacturer in the sports segment, choosing to compete with the most performing European brands, such as Porsche, but with much lower prices.