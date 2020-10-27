Young people in Romania are the most dedicated promoters of their favourite brands

A study by Reveal Marketing Research shows 3 essential things:

A first positive interaction with a brand can increase loyalty.

The purchase decision may be influenced by an impactful advertising campaign.

People’s voice plays a strong part in promoting a brand.

For over half of Romanians, a positive experience with a product persuades them into becoming loyal to that company (54%), which also applies to negative experiences, stopping them from using the same brand in the future (50%). The study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research shows how people change their behaviour towards a brand, depending on their experiences with them. Are Romanians the promoters or detractors of brands?

Who are the promoters and detractors of brands?

It is surprising that in rural areas, the millennial segment is the most vocal in terms of promoting brands to other acquaintances, even having a significant evolution from August (69%) to September (78%). In contrast, in urban areas, retired seniors mostly recommend products to others, being consistent promoters of brands in August (41%). September brought a decrease on this level for the retiree’s segment (30%). Negative experiences, on the other hand, cause them to pass on dissatisfaction with a brand, registering a percentage of 45% in the same month.

The most constant detractors of brands are young professionals in urban areas (52%) and millennials in rural areas (58%), with a slight drop in September compared to August (41% and 50%, respectively). They admit that when they have an unpleasant experience with a product or service, they choose to tell others about the disappointment they had in order to prevent them.

Single middle-aged respondents are constant in urban (20%) and rural areas (37%), being the most passive segment even when interacting well with a company. Their behaviour is not affected at all, in fact, they do not become more loyal to that brand. In the future, they might actually consider using other brands or products.

The impact of advertising campaigns on consumers

Even if the data shows that a campaign not well appreciated by the consumer does not significantly influence their purchase decision, 44% of respondents remaining indifferent in this regard, a campaign positively received by the public can still make a difference. In both August and September, Romanians maintained their views in approximately the same proportions (46% and 47%, respectively) and stated that when they see a good campaign (TV or online advertising, outdoor or indoor posters, etc.) they make a positive impression about the brand and its products/services. Moreover, they are open to try a new brand as a result of an advertisement to their taste.

On the other hand, it is interesting that the study shows relatively low percentages among Romanians who advertise negatively to brands they are not satisfied with. Among the detractors, out of the total sample, we have the single middle-aged (26%) and modern families (25%) in September. While in urban areas, the most passive among Romanians and the least influenced by advertising are young professionals (41%), in rural areas, we see once again, the single middle-aged (79%).

Consumers and openness to new brands

The openness to novelty is noticeable in almost all segments analysed, with the exception of retired seniors (32% urban, 27% rural) who, in September, were less interested in trying new products just based on watching a successful campaign. We notice a decrease in the case of this variable, because the retirees from the urban area, in August had a percentage of 44%. On the other hand, in rural areas, they have evolved from 18% to 27% and have become more open.

Millennials and modern families (over half) are the segments most willing to try a new brand if they found the advertising campaign interesting enough, this opinion being valid for both urban and rural areas.

Positive versus negative

In general, modern urban (45%) and rural (47%) families tend to be rather detractors of brands they are dissatisfied with, expressing disappointment with others and remain constant in their behaviour between August and September.

Millennials (53%) are the most consistent promoters of the used products by whom they were pleasantly impressed, seeing over half of the total sample with this attitude. They say they tend to share their experience and recommend the products or services to others.

Asked if an advertisement they disliked would influence their purchase decision, more than half of the respondents who said yes were senior retirees in rural areas. They made a negative impression about the brand and avoid buying from it. On the other hand, if they were satisfied with the experience of a product, retirees (82%) tend to become loyal to a brand.