Young people in Romania aged between 15 and 30 are invited to submit a business idea that creates a positive impact on society by June 8, 2025, at 11:00 PM, via apply.socialimpactaward.net/romania.

The Social Incubator Association announces the opening of registrations for young entrepreneurs with ideas that can change the world. The Social Impact Award (SIA) is the most extensive social entrepreneurship education program for youth in Europe.

Selected participants will benefit from a comprehensive educational journey, which includes:

1-on-1 personalized mentorship sessions , supported by leaders from the Romanian business and social sectors, offering strategic guidance and development support.

Intensive workshops , focused on refining the business idea, developing the business model, and attracting the necessary resources to launch.

A bootcamp in a natural setting , designed to foster collaboration and inspiration.

Financial support in the form of micro-funding , to practically test and validate the idea on the market.

Access to a network of investors and funding opportunities, including cash prizes.

SIA currently runs in 23 countries and is an international benchmark in promoting social entrepreneurship among young people. In Romania, the program helps shape a new generation of social innovators each year—young people who combine entrepreneurial vision with a commitment to building a more equitable and sustainable society.

The program is implemented with the support of strategic partners: BCR Social Finance, Erste Stiftung, and SAP, to whom we extend our thanks for supporting a new generation of social entrepreneurs.

Applications are open until June 8, 2025. The most promising ventures selected for incubation will be announced on June 16. Interested applicants can find out more and apply on the program’s official website.