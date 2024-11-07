Youni Secures $45M in Scholarships for Students to US & EU

In the past two academic years, young people who applied through Youni to universities in the United States and Europe, including Cambridge and Oxford, have been awarded scholarships totaling 45 million USD.

30% of the scholarships awarded through Youni have been full scholarships, which means that parents don’t have to pay tuition fees, and, in the case of U.S. universities, costs for housing and meals are also covered. The remaining 70% were partial scholarships, covering in part the tuition costs. These scholarships are provided for the entire period of study.

This year, more than 500 Romanian students were accepted into some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including Cornell University, Cambridge, Oxford, New York University, The University of Chicago, Brown University, Sorbonne, École Polytechnique, ETH Zurich, among many others. In 2022, 63 students were accepted to international universities, marking an eightfold increase in just two years.

Since extracurricular activities play a vital role in international university applications, Youni consultants have offered consistent support to help students achieve admission to their preferred universities.

“Our experience over the past few years shows that applications to most international universities need to be very competitive. These institutions place great emphasis on extracurricular projects, research experience, internships, and the unique personality of each applicant. It’s no longer enough to write a nice essay or have good grades. We’re proud that Youni has grown beyond just a team of consultants — it has become a committed partner for young Romanians who want to study abroad. We help them reach their goals with a clear plan, focusing on individual development and building a strong project portfolio, ensuring each student’s acceptance at their chosen university,” stated Andrei Nicolae, founder and CEO of Youni.

Romanian students pursuing international education tend to choose fields like computer science, business administration, architecture, psychology, hospitality, and medicine. Each of the 500+ students admitted through Youni received multiple university offers, allowing them to select the best fit for themselves and their families.

“Our students are drawn to international universities for various reasons: the practical nature of courses, high employment rates in well-paying jobs after graduation, and extensive career and networking opportunities,” added Andrei Nicolae.