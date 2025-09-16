Froo Romania Retail, a company of Żabka Group, opens a new Froo store in America House office building in the CBD area of Bucharest, with the lease being brokered by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy firm.

Dana Radoveneanu, Head of Retail Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “Froo, a dynamic newcomer to the local retail market, has chosen America House as its latest location. We’re excited to support their growth and believe that the building’s prime location and diverse retail mix provide the ideal conditions for their success.”

David Hay, founder, and CEO of ADD Value Management: “America House is pleased to announce the addition of Froo, a modern convenience store, to our retail area. With its wide selection of fresh and high-quality products, Froo is a valuable addition to our community. We believe that Froo will enhance the overall experience for our tenants and visitors.”

Joanna Simonowicz, General Manager, Froo Romania Retail: “ We are dynamically expanding our Froo chain of stores, which has been present in the Romanian market for over a year and now counts more than 120 locations across 3 cities, predominantly in Bucharest. Our goal is to stay close to our customers, which is why we are constantly seeking attractive new locations for our stores. We adapt our offer of food products and ready-to-eat meals – including Froo’s private-label items, as well as hot food and coffee available at our dedicated Froo Bistro – to meet the diverse expectations of our customers. We are therefore delighted to open a new Froo outlet in such a prime location as the America House office building.”

America House is a landmark building in the Bucharest office market with a leasable area of ​​approximately 28,000 square meters.

Froo is a chain of modern convenience stores, equivalent to Żabka stores operating in Poland. It has more than 100 outlets. More than 80% of Froo’s assortment comprises well-known and well-liked Romanian brands and international brands from Romanian suppliers.