Zalando, one of the largest European online fashion platforms, has launched in Romania

With the launch in the country Zalando brings famous brands to customers in Romania, while also creating growth opportunities for both existing and new brands & retailers.

Romanian customers can choose between over 350,000 products of more than 1,700 brands providing the largest selection of fashion in the market covering Textile, Footwear, Accessories, Sports, Premium and Kids.

This expansion marks another milestone in Zalando’s vision to be the Starting Point for Fashion, following successful launches in Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Croatia in 2021.

Zalando, a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle, has launched in Romania today, providing customers with access to the most comprehensive fashion assortment on the market. Local customers are able to choose between over 350,000 products of more than 1,700 brands, such as Nike, Bershka and, through, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Guess to Karl Lagerfeld, Michael Kors and Moschino – many of which are not otherwise available in these markets. Beyond assortment Zalando brings the company’s known and loved convenience offers to Romania. Local customers will benefit from free deliveries[1] and free returns for up to 100 days after purchase, in addition to pre and post-purchase customer support, in Romanian, truly bringing the fitting room to their homes.

Thanks to a cooperation with Packeta & Fan Courier, customers can receive their parcels in 3-5 days at their homes or to a network of over 500 pick up points, and can return by requesting a home collection or by dropping it off at around 250 drop-off points. More delivery services will be added in the upcoming months to give customers an even more convenient experience. To pay, customers can choose from their most preferred payment options, from cash on delivery, to credit cards and prepayment.

Daniel Rogiński, General Manager Central and Eastern Europe at Zalando: “At Zalando, everyone can find their style. We are very excited to welcome customers in Romania, opening up the Zalando universe to them, and we are looking forward to answering their growing online fashion needs. We strive to bring Romanian customers the most exciting fashion choices combined with high convenience standards to become their Starting Point for Fashion.”

Local Romanian brands and retailers can apply to join Zalando’s Partner Program and start selling their products online to customers in Romania as well as to almost 49 million existing active customers in now 25 countries across Europe as well as in their home market via the platform. This way Zalando is supporting the local industry growth and its internationalisation while complementing the brands’ and retailers’ digital strategies.

Over the next weeks, Zalando will be airing a local campaign focused around the message Find your favourite style on Zalando, to introduce new customers to the broad range of fashion available on Zalando. The campaign will be present on both online and offline channels such as TV, Radio, Print, OOH, online video and social media. The inspirational campaign will present local talent that captures the essence of the fashion culture of Romania, by bringing together a mix of like-minded local celebrities and influencers that express their individual style using Zalando’s unrivalled fashion assortment and drive fashion inspiration. Zalando has also prepared a welcoming voucher for every new customer of 25% and will continue with the end of season sale that will take place between June and July.

[1] With minimum order value of 69,99 RON