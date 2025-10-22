Romanian consumers display a clear omnichannel mindset, with online inspiration becoming increasingly important in shaping and influencing fashion choices.

A study commissioned by Zalando shows that search engines, digital channels, influencer content, and multi-brand online platforms are the main weekly sources for fashion ideas.*

This trend is even stronger among people under 45. While price remains the key factor that turns interest into purchase, Romanians also value fast delivery and returns, clear sizing information, trustworthy reviews, and user-generated content. In addition, personalized recommendations, “complete the look” suggestions, and loyalty programs have become key tools guiding shoppers from inspiration to purchase.

Online Inspiration on the Rise

The survey of 1,000 respondents found that when Romanians seek fashion inspiration without having a specific product in mind, they most often turn to digital channels — accessed daily or weekly.

Half use search engines (52%), 45% browse social media and influencer content, 44% visit multi-brand platforms, and 40% check brands’ online stores.

More than a quarter (27%) say they use AI-powered platforms for fashion inspiration at least weekly.

All these digital sources are viewed as more relevant than physical stores or print media: two in five (38%) visit malls or stores weekly for inspiration, and only 23% turn to print publications.

Romanian consumers truly demonstrate omnichannel behavior — showing nearly equal interest in physical and digital channels, whether or not they have a specific product in mind.

Roughly 39% cite physical stores or malls as their main fashion inspiration sources, while 33% mention search engines, followed by influencer content (29%) and online shopping platforms (27%).

Younger Audiences Turn to Online Channels

Generational differences are clear: Gen Z (18–28) and Millennials (29–44) prefer influencer content (48% and 33%, respectively), compared to Gen X (45–60) and Boomers (61–65), where only 19% and 16% rely on this source.

Older respondents prefer physical stores, chosen by 43% of Gen X and 54% of Boomers.

Previous Zalando Europe research showed that inspiration plays a key role in shopping: 86% of consumers want to feel inspired while shopping — rising to 96% among Gen Z.

When Romanians know exactly what they’re looking for, they turn even more to digital channels:

35% start with search engines,

33% use multi-brand platforms,

32% check brand websites.

Two in five (42%) still visit physical stores for inspiration, but when it comes to actual purchases, online and offline are balanced — 44% shop both online and in stores at least quarterly.

Among Gen Z, online platforms are even more popular: 65% visit them at least quarterly, compared to 60% who go to stores.

From Exploration to Purchase: Trust and Personalization

Once they find an item they like, several factors influence whether Romanians finalize a purchase.

Price and special offers are most important (58%), followed by fast delivery and returns (28%), clear sizing info (23%), and verified reviews or user-generated content (20%).

Romanians engage most with fashion trend explainers, images, and lookbooks (33%), followed by “complete the look” content (32%) and thematic videos (31%).

When asked directly, two-thirds find personalized recommendations (67%) and outfit-completion suggestions (65%) helpful.

About 39% frequently add a suggested item to their cart, and another 38% do so occasionally.

Loyalty Factors

Loyalty programs are another major factor encouraging shoppers to return to an online platform.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) would shop more often if a store offered an attractive loyalty program.

The most valued perks include:

Reward points redeemable for discounts (53%)

Fast delivery and returns (48%)

Birthday vouchers (48%)

Other appreciated benefits: exclusive product access or promotions (28%), and free invites to fashion, music, or cultural events (21%).

Daniel Roginski, General Manager Central & Eastern Europe, Zalando stated: “Fashion inspiration plays an increasingly important role in people’s lives, and this is true for Romanians as well.

The study shows that both inspiration and shopping are shifting further online.

At Zalando, we combine inspirational content with e-commerce to make shopping personal, relevant, and engaging.

We collaborate with local and international creators to showcase styles that resonate with Romanian consumers.

Our ‘Be the Main Character’ contest, run with DIPLOMA Show, invites people to share their favorite looks for a chance to become a style creator on zalando.ro.

We also offer Boards, a feature that lets users create and share collections — like ‘Autumn Outfits’ or ‘I Live for Sneakers’.

High-quality content drives engagement — we’ve seen a 10% increase in interaction.

Beyond inspiration, we also reward loyalty through Zalando Plus. Since launching the updated version, we’ve reached 13 million Plus members in 17 countries — who place twice as many orders as other customers.

At Zalando, we continue to set new industry standards and strengthen our position as Europe’s top destination for inspiration, fashion, and lifestyle.”

*The study was conducted by Smartscope on a representative sample of 1,000 Romanian internet users aged 18–65, both men and women.