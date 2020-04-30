Zentiva invested in 2019 RON 25 M in its production capacities

Zentiva Romania has reported a turnover increase of 16% in 2019 compared to the previous year, to a value of 535.4 million lei and a profit of 46.34 million lei. Production set a new record in 2019, reaching 105 million commercial units (representing over 3 billion galenic units), with 4 million boxes more than in 2018. In 2020, the company continues its development policy to fulfill its mission to provide as many effective and affordable medicines as possible to patients.

In 2019, Zentiva allocated approximately 25 million lei for investments in new equipment and in the upgrade of existing capacities, especially for the Pellets and Injectable Solutions manufacturing areas. It also invested in laboratory equipment and other manufacturing areas, in order to accommodate new products in our factory. Over 50% of the production is produced for export, in countries such as Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and others.

“Zentiva continued to evolve in 2019 despite an unfavorable climate for local generic drug manufacturers. The current context once again reveals the need to consider drug production as an area of strategic importance and a national security topic. We underline that generics are high quality and affordable medicines, widely used, on which millions of patients depend and which help health system streamline the budgets. We hope that political decisions will take these aspects into account and will declare local medicine industry as a strategic industry, ”said Simona Cocos, General Manager of Zentiva Romania and Moldova.

Zentiva has a major presence in key therapeutic areas such as cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, pain therapy and the nervous system.