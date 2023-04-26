Ziegler Group buys HS Timber Productions Sebes SRL from HS Timber Group, Austria

bpv Grigorescu Stefanica and bpv Hügel (Austria) advised Ziegler Group on acquiring HS Timber Productions Sebes SRL from HS Timber Group, Austria. HS Timber Productions Sebes SRL operates a sawmill and other industrial wood processing activities at the Sebes site with around 600 employees.

The share purchase agreement between Ziegler Group and HS Timber Group was signed in April 2023. Closing is expected in mid-2023 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The globally active Ziegler Group originates in the northern Upper Palatinate, from Bavaria, and has various locations in Germany and throughout Europe. Since its foundation in 1948, the group’s core business has been wood processing. The acquisition of HS Timber Productions Sebes SRL marks the company’s entry into the Romanian market.

The HS Timber Group, based in Vienna, is a leading wood processing company. It is active in the timber industry and the bioenergy sector throughout the CEE region and exports its products to 70 countries.

“We are happy to be part of this project, which brings the potential for the evolution of an entire sector in Romania. It is a project that has raised a series of challenges and required a long process of harmonizing the positions of the parties involved. We thank Ziegler Group for their trust and openness towards the Romanian market and its opportunities”, said Anca Albulescu, partner of bpv Grigorescu Stefanica.