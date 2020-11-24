Zitec takes over Under Development Office, a mobile&blockchain app developer

Zitec, an important player on the IT & Digital Marketing local market, specialised in developing digital solutions and services, has recently taken over the team and the portfolio of Under Development Office, a software development agency expert in mobile applications and one of the most popular blockchain development company in Europe, which posted sales of over EUR 1.5 million in the past three years.

Trough this new acquisition, Zitec targeted to expand its customer portfolio and to increase its team, as the founding members of Under Development Office and the mobile, design and blockchain developers have fully joined the Zitec team.

Zitec assimilated the teams and portfolios of Inotec and Cloud Bit in 2016, and of Bright and Symbolic agencies at the end of 2019.

“Acquiring the Under Development Office team will help us accelerate Zitec’s capabilities to develop mobile solutions, but also expand our range of services in the blockchain development area, where Udev has extensive global market expertise and where we anticipate interesting projects in the next period. We are honored by the decision of Udev’s clients to continue the collaboration with Zitec. In the new formula, they have access to a larger team, with increased expertise, which offers complete services in the digital area, from consulting and software development, to UX and Digital Marketing“, said Alexandru Lăpușan, CEO & Founding Partner of Zitec.

Under Development Office was founded in 2011 by Iulian Oprea, Ștefan Gergely and Dan Cernau. The company has carried out 100 projects including the design and web app development and mobile applications for famous clients, and it is also renowned as among the first and most popular blockchain development companies in Europe, with projects ranging in various sectors such as transports, banking, fintech, digital identity, lifestyle & entertainment.

“After almost 10 years of learning how to build value for customers in the mobile and blockchain development markets across Europe, we have fully joined the Zitec team to work together and provide customers with a full range of services in the digital area and to support people and their organizations to begin or accelerate the processes of digital transformation” added Iulian Oprea, CEO & Founding Partner Under Development Office.

“When we started collaborating with Udev, we were looking for a partner to help us build a platform through which to offer the best possible experience to our clients, sellers, and buyers. For us, continuing this collaboration together with the Zitec team translates into the opportunity to have access to a larger team with expertise in several services in the digital area, which will help us achieve our medium and long-term goals of being market leaders for used and refurbished electronics in Romania” said George Moroianu, co-founder of Flip.ro.

Flip.ro is a Romanian website through which users sell and buy used phones, and which recorded sales of over 1 million euros in the first year of activity.

Zitec recently announced revenue increases for the first half of the year of over 50% as compared to the same period in 2019. With the team entirely in remote-work mode, Zitec has supported its customers and partners in the digital transformation process, helping them improve efficiency in the face of increased business flow, or to overcome the negative effects of the pandemic on business. The company recorded increased demand especially for the custom software and cloud solutions segments through projects developed with existing customers such as Arctic, Decathlon, Sameday, STMicroelectronics, Credit Europe Bank, Flanco, Chimpex, or new customers entering the company’s portfolio in the first half of the year: Startarium and RGT Cycling.

For 2020, the company estimates an increase in turnover up to 10 million euros, based on the maturity of partnerships with Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Magento Commerce (Adobe), Zitec managing to offer its customers top cloud and e-commerce services, and access to the latest solutions.