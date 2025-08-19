Discover the story of Bogdan Mihai Radu, a Transylvanian-born artist whose deeply emotional landscapes have captured hearts in both Romania and the UK. In this interview, he shares how memory, identity, and nature shape his art.

Who is Bogdan Mihai Radu? Where were you born in Romania, and how did you end up in the UK? What made you settle there?

I’m an artist born in Transylvania, more precisely in Sibiu. Since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by the landscapes of the region I grew up in—hills, flower fields, conifer forests… The richness of that area left a deep impression on me from my childhood spent in Tălmaciu. I feel lucky to have grown up in a small town where, just ten minutes from my home, I could experience all those landscapes that now appear on my canvases.

From childhood, I was also captivated by England, in part due to the yarn and thread factory in Tălmaciu, Românofir—renamed “Firul Roșu” during communism—which was founded by Saxons from Cisnădie in the early 20th century. My grandparents lived in a villa that, according to what I was told, had been built by some Englishmen, with a garden like a small English-style park. Later, my mother worked in the tapestry department of that same factory, and many of the designs were based on English painters. All of this contributed to my fascination with color, composition, and imagery. My mother would often tell me about new designs that had entered production; it was like a fairytale world, and that’s how my artistic career began.

In 2018, I learned about the Oxford International Art Fair—which included prizes for artists—and that somehow reignited my interest in the UK. Encouraged by a friend, I took the plunge and entered the competition. I was fortunate to receive sponsorship from Mrs. Rodica Nassar, through the Cambridge School of Bucharest, since I couldn’t afford to cover all the costs myself.

I’ll always feel lucky that all these elements—my childhood, that Oxford contest, Mrs. Nassar’s generosity—somehow aligned in 2018, a pivotal year for me personally and artistically.

How does your dual identity—as a Romanian artist with deep roots and a British citizen based in London—shape the way you view and create art?

I’m deeply influenced by homesickness, by the Romanian forests, and my native places. Those familiar with my work will have noticed that, especially in recent years, I’ve painted many Transylvanian landscapes. On the other hand, being part of London’s vibrant art scene—with its galleries, museums, and prominent artists—pushes me to continuously explore and evolve. For instance, the exhibitions and works of the great Anselm Kiefer that I’ve seen here, some of which are inspired by Paul Celan and even bear Romanian titles, made me feel proud to be Romanian. They moved and challenged me.

I must also mention King Charles III’s love for Transylvania. His affection inspires me to study the region’s flora and fauna more closely, to be a more active promoter of my country, and gives me a kind of courage—many of the exhibitions or competitions I’ve participated in or won featured works inspired by Transylvania.

How much of Romania is reflected in your works?

A lot of Romania is present in what I do, from the subjects I paint—landscapes, abandoned villages, flowers and vegetation—to the often earthy, sometimes muted palette. Critics and clients have told me my paintings are full of strength and energy despite their subtlety.

How has London challenged or inspired you artistically, compared to the cultural scene in Romania?

London has inspired me primarily by encouraging me to tackle much larger canvases than I had before. It also led to the creation of seascapes inspired by the British coastline. Rain—something I hadn’t painted before—has also entered my landscapes. My rain-themed works have been especially successful, such as After the Rain, which I exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts’ prestigious Summer Exhibition in 2024, inspired by my frequent trips to Brighton.

Have there been moments in your career when you felt your art changed perceptions or brought healing—either for yourself or your audience?

Yes. My audience often expresses their fascination with my work, and it’s clear from the way they speak to me—honestly and unfiltered. I can feel how my works move them, how they feel transported back to their own hometowns, similar to where I grew up—often rural places, not necessarily in Romania. That’s how I’ve learned many stories, and I’ve even inspired some people to take up painting classes, many of them choosing to paint Transylvania.

Your painting has a deeply emotional tone. What role do memory, nostalgia, or belonging play in your compositions?

These elements are central. My memories and nostalgia for childhood, as well as my emotional-psychological structure as a Romanian, are all present on the canvas. In a way, I continuously confess to my paintings. That’s why I often say they are like a personal journal that contains not only my past and present but also projections of the future.

In your professional journey in London, have you received any tangible support from the Romanian state or its institutions? If so, in what way?

Yes, I received concrete support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which facilitated an artist residency at the Romanian Cultural Institute in London. I should specify that the residency mainly meant affordable housing, which helped a lot because it allowed me to save money for competitions and for publishing my first catalog—printed at excellent quality in the UK—essentially supporting my growth as a Romanian-born British artist.

I’ve also felt significant emotional support from Ambassador Laura Popescu, who attended all my exhibitions and achievements in the UK (solo or group). That boosted my self-confidence as a foreign artist in this country.

Of course, it meant the world to me to be decorated in 2022 by former President Klaus Iohannis with the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight, Category C – Fine Arts.

I also want to thank the “Art Mirror” Association from Cluj-Napoca, especially Mrs. Cristina Cantemir, who represented Romania for the second time in 2025 at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House—an important and high-visibility event. “Art Mirror” has supported many of my projects.

On that note, Mrs. Ionela Flood, through “Românca Society,” helped me on several occasions when I faced financial or logistical difficulties.

Back to ICR London—they’ve organized three solo exhibitions for me over the years, which have been hugely important for my career.

Finally, in recognition of my activity in the UK, this year I was accepted as a provisional member of the Romanian Visual Artists’ Union (UAP), and I thank the admission committee for that.

We’re living through a digital age and AI boom. Do you think this will impact the arts, especially painting? AI is already used in programming, news, ads, images. Do you think it will reach a point where we won’t know if a painting was made by a human or by AI?

I don’t believe AI will ever truly compete with human-made painting. AI can be a tool—for research, for promotion—but how it’s used depends entirely on the artist.

Recently you participated in an exhibition organized by the Hampstead Society in London, where you presented your piece Transylvania View. What can you tell us about this exhibition, and how did you get selected? We understand you were the only Romanian artist—what did this recognition mean to you?

I’ve been collaborating with HSL for a few years, and this was the third year I won their competition—one that receives thousands of entries from around the world. And yes, this year I seem to have been the only Romanian selected—I didn’t see any other Romanian names in the exhibition catalog. Last year, I exhibited two works, one of which was inspired by Transylvania.

HSL is a respected organization in the UK that gives lesser-known artists a real chance to be seen, discovered, and of course, to sell. Over the last three years, I’ve made many artist friends through this event—we exchange ideas, visit museums, or each other’s studios, which brings me a lot of joy.

Speaking of that, I want to mention two artists I greatly admire from this group—Joshua Press and Owain Hund. The latter currently has a piece on display at the prestigious National Portrait Gallery.

I also appreciate that HSL gives me the opportunity to exhibit alongside both talented emerging artists and established ones like Antony Williams, a major British painter. Last year at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, I exhibited alongside international giants like Anselm Kiefer and Tracey Emin.

What are your future artistic plans? Are you currently working with a curator in London or Romania? We understand you recently released an album dedicated to your work—was there a launch event in Romania as well as in London? Is the book available in both languages? And finally, who do you currently collaborate with?

I collaborated on my catalog Stage, published in London, with art historian Jane Neal. That collaboration led to a group exhibition (Hinterland, 2023) at the John Martin Gallery, where I showcased four works. The catalog is only available in English and hasn’t been launched in Romania.

In Bucharest, I collaborate with art curator Mihai Zgondoiu, with whom I recently held an exhibition (Anatomy of the Transylvanian Landscape) at the Brașov Art Museum. He also invited me to MoBU 2025.

In the near future, I plan to work on a new series titled Royal Transylvania, dedicated to His Majesty King Charles III.

I don’t have a fixed team, but I’ve been consulting with master painter Corneliu Brudașcu for over 20 years—he’s a good friend. Also, at HSL, I feel like I’m part of a family.

On the topic of teams, I hope that one day a journalist will ask me about the amount of work behind my image and success. That would give me the opportunity to talk about my 10+ year collaboration with my dear friend Marian Enache, who’s essentially the person behind all my communication with the market and art world online.