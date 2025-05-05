Romanians were deprived of the opportunity to vote for their preferred presidential candidate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, responding to a request from the state news agency TASS to comment on the results of the first round of the presidential election.

Following the vote, the leader of the first round became the radical right-wing candidate George Simion, who, writes the TASS agency, is a “colleague” of politician Calin Georgescu, who was banned from running “for fabricated reasons”.

“One of the favorites of these elections was absolutely arbitrarily eliminated from the electoral race”, recalled Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.“In any case, Romanian voters were deprived of the right to vote for whom they want – this can be stated unequivocally“, added Peskov.

Answering the question of whether Europe can be considered tired of the candidates imposed by the “eurocracy”, Peskov said: “It is not us who should decide this, but the Romanians”.

The scheduled presidential elections were interrupted at the end of 2024 by the Constitutional Court of Romania, after in the first round, on November 24, 2024, the highest number of votes was obtained by the nationalist candidate Călin Georgescu, suspected of links to Russia. According to TASS, “the internal investigation in Romania did not confirm these allegations.”

Despite the fact that this unprecedented measure caused a scandal both in Romania and abroad, the government took note of the CCR’s decision and scheduled repeated presidential elections, but Georgescu was excluded from the electoral race, TASS explains.