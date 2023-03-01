100% Romanian AI project: Ion, the new prime minister’s adviser

PM Nicolae Ciucă announced on Wednesday, before the Government meeting, a “surprise”. It is about an artificial intelligence that was named “Ion/John” and will be an honorary advisor to the prime minister.

“The Government of Romania marks a first at the national and international level because we are discussing the first government advisor who uses artificial intelligence, his name is “Ion” and comes from the mirror transposition of the word “noi/we”.

“I appreciate that her role is to help us to be able to help the Romanian citizens better, by informing the Romanian government in real time with the proposals and wishes of the Romanians,” said Ciucă.

The prime minister did not give too many details about “Ion”, but he specified that it is “an initiative of some Romanian researchers and teachers, the best in the field, who only wanted to give a voice to Romanians”.

The system, he added, “uses artificial intelligence to quickly and automatically capture the views, opinions of Romanians, their grievances, using the information available in the public space.”

According to the prime minister, it is a 100% Romanian project, being an effort made by researchers, experts and companies in the field.