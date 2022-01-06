100 Romanians in Kazakhstan, shaken by mass riots

About 100 Romanians are in Kazakhstan, mainly specialists and experts employed by private companies, and Romania’s diplomatic mission in this country is in contact with them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday.

The MFA says it is “closely monitoring” the situation since the outbreak, “stresses the importance of resolving the situation peacefully and through inclusive internal dialogue” and calls for the avoidance of violence and incitement to violence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that the staff of the Romanian Embassy in Nur-Sultan is safe, and the Romanian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan is in contact with the approximately 100 Romanians in this country, mainly specialists and experts employed by private companies.

So far, only two requests for information on the airline’s flight schedule have been received, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy in Nur-Sultan, is ready to provide consular assistance based on existing requests, the source said.

Romanian citizens who are facing an emergency situation have at their disposal the permanent telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan: +77771926464.

Several armored personnel carriers and dozens of soldiers on foot entered the main square in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day in a row, Reuters correspondents reported on Thursday morning. Gunfire was heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses.

Also according to Reuterts reports, Russia sent paratroopers to Kazakhstan to suppress the nationwide riot, with authorities saying dozens of protesters had been “liquidated” in the country’s main city, Almaty, and 13 members of the security forces were killed, including two who were beheaded.