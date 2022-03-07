12th day of war: Ukrainians say the Russians are getting ready for the assault on Kyiv. Russian, Ukrainian FMs to meet in Turkey

Latest news: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday.

An evacuation route from Mariupol was “mined”, the International Red Cross said on Monday, after the failure of attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged city. Kiev and Moscow have accused each other of violating evacuation conditions.

Dominik Stillhart, director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross, explained that a team in Mariupol was ready yesterday (Sunday), despite the fact that what was the agreement was not entirely clear. And as soon as they reached the first checkpoint, they realized that the route they were being given was being mined. “

Meanwhile, the pictures from Ukraine speak for themselves, showing the tragic reality, with civilians dying on the streets, under the invaders’ gunfire. Russian forces hit a bridge being used by civilians evacuating the fighting in Ukraine. Four people were killed, New York Times reports, also publishing a photo of the dead civilians.

On the other hand, Zelensky made new calls for new international sanctions on Russia over invasion of Ukraine on Monday, boycotting oil and other Russian products and stopping exports to Russia.

Localities in southeastern Ukraine have once again been targeted by Russian troops, and the Kyiv government says a major attack is being planned on the capital. Yesterday, all day, there were intense fighting on the outskirts of Kiev, which the Russians are trying to encircle. According to US officials, 95% of Russia’s fighting capacity is massed in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky again called on the West for help. He opined that the sanctions imposed on Russia so far are not enough and called for more support for his country.

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is set to take place today, while Russia claims it will open new humanitarian corridors for the refugees in several cities. So far, the invaders did not keep their word and opened fire against civilians when these corridors were in process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a harsh speech on Sunday night, warning Russian troops that he would punish those who committed atrocities in Ukraine, while saying that the “only quiet place” waiting for them was the grave. “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish all those who committed atrocities in this war on our land.”

The Ukrainian president criticized the Western leaders for not reacting to the Russian Defence ministry’s announcement that they will hit the Ukrainian military industrial capabilities. “I haven’t heard not one world leader to react to this. The aggressor’s nerve is a clear sign for the West that sanctions imposed to Russia so far are not enough,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian military says invasion forces “began accumulating resources for assault on Kiev”. Russia has launched a total of about 600 missiles since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, a senior US defense official said. He added that Moscow had engaged about 95% of its fighting capacity inside Ukraine.

Russian forces, repulsed by Ukrainian forces over the weekend near Mykolaiv, bombed the city en masse on Sunday night, including with Smerch missile launchers.

Ukrainian officials say Ukraine’s armed forces have regained control of the eastern eastern city of Ciuguiv. Ciuguiv is strategically located near Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkov, which has been heavily bombed by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Kiev forces had captured the city from Russian troops and inflicted heavy losses on Moscow’s forces during the battle. Ukrainian officials also claimed that two high-ranking Russian commanders had been killed during the battle for a city of about 31,000 people. The BBC could not independently verify this information.

Moreover, US officials quoted by Wall Street Journal said that Russia is recruiting Syrian mercenaries with experience in urban guerrilla warfare to fight in Ukraine. Moscow, which launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and met with unexpected resistance, has begun recruiting Syrian fighters in the last few days to use them in taking control of urban areas, four officials told the American daily.

On the other hand Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was quoted as saying by the BBC that about 20,000 foreigners have applied to fight the Russians in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s emergency services said on Monday that 9 people had been killed and six others injured in a rocket attack by the Russian army on Sunday in the city of Vinita, where the airport was destroyed in bombings, writes The Kyiv Independent.

Moreover, Kyiv said that the humanitarian “corridors” opened by Russians lead only to Belarus (for those in Kyiv) or Russia (for those in Kharkiv), with Ukraine rejecting the move as “completely immoral”.

New round of talks

A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia is set to take place on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials. However, in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said the conflict would only end if Ukraine stopped fighting and Russia’s demands were met. The Russian president also said that Ukrainian negotiators should take a more “constructive” approach in talks with Moscow to take into account the reality on the ground. Ukraine has said it is not willing to compromise on its territorial integrity.

Ukraine will not compromise on its territorial integrity in negotiations with Moscow, but is open to discussing a renunciation of NATO membership, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday secretly traveled to Moscow to discuss a possible cease-fire with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Israeli official confirmed to Axios.

A senior Israeli official said the meeting lasted for three hours. He added that Bennett asked Putin to set up humanitarian corridors to allow Ukrainian Jews to leave the country. They also discussed the effect of the war on the Jewish community in Russia.

Bennett’s mediation effort started at the request of the Ukrainian president, Israeli officials say.

Ukraine has a plan to ensure continuity of government if President Zelensky is killed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed.

Anti-war protests continued in Russia, as well as the arrests



More than 4,500 people have been arrested in Russia after protesters took to the streets in 50 cities to condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Security fences were set up in the Kremlin and armored vehicles were brought as people were protesting near Kremlin. Under the new laws, which block the truth about the invasion of Ukraine, those caught at rallies risk years in prison.

Russia has instructed all state sites and services to switch to the Russian domain name system by March 11, according to Russian state media. Analysts argued that Russia is beginning active preparations for disconnection from the global Internet.

Meanwhile, the Anonymous hacker team claimed to have hacked into Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One and Moscow 24 to broadcast images from Ukraine.

A priest was arrested in Russia after giving a sermon against Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Oil close to historic highs, the US want o give up Russian imports

Meanwhile, the price of oil has risen by more than 10% and is approaching an all-time high after the risk of a US and European ban on Russian crude oil threatened a staggering shock to world markets.

Two German ministers on Sunday opposed a ban on imports of gas, oil and coal from Russia as part of future sanctions against Moscow.

U.S. House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi has said the United States is “exploring” legal options to ban Russian oil imports.

Denmark will become independent from Russian gas, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced, adding that her country will increase its defense budget.

Several Western states, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have ven called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the organization, British Interior Minister Priti Patel said.

Swiss journalist injured after Russians launched gunfire on his car near Nikolaev

A Swiss journalist reporting from Ukraine was injured after Russian soldiers shot at his car, according to the Ukrainian press. He was also allegedly robbed.

This is about Guillaume Briquet, a Swiss independent journalist, who was attacked while in a car with the words “Press”, near Nikolaev, a city bombed heavily on Sunday, including Smerch rocket launchers.

Police officers of Kirovohrad region helped a wounded foreign journalist to get to the hospital Guillaume Briquet, a Swiss citizen and independent journalist, worked in the neighboring region, showing events in Ukraine.

… pic.twitter.com/DbtumDMjHU — Ukraine – War – Police – SID (@Ukraine_SID) March 7, 2022