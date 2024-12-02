2024 parliamentary elections: AUR tops ranking in Diaspora, after 86% votes counted
The sovereignist parties, AUR, SOS and POT make around 50% in Diaspora.
The AUR party obtained the most votes in the diaspora, both in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies, after centralizing votes from abroad in 86% of the precincts. The ranking is completed by USR, SOS Romania and the POT party, which supports Călin Georgescu.
Diaspora vote
Senate
AUR – 148,821 votes
USR – 126,671 votes
SOS România – 94,155 votes
POT – 79,474 votes
PNL – 43,695 votes
SENS – 22,062 votes
PSD – 18,462 votes
Chamber of Deputies
AUR – 151,473 votes
USR – 140,119 votes
SOS România – 92,126 votes
POT – 79,400 votes
PSD – 24,440 votes
SENS – 22,658 votes
