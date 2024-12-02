2024 parliamentary elections. USR leads in Bucharest, after counting over 99% of votes
The Save Romania Union is in first place in Bucharest in the preferences of the electorate, both for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, after the centralization of the minutes from over 99% of the precincts, according to data published on Monday morning in real time on the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority.
USR is in first place in the Capital, in the Senate, with 23.24% of the votes, after centralizing the minutes from 99.84% of the votes.
In second place is the Social Democratic Party with 21.91%, and in third place is the National Liberal Party, with 13.51%.
In the Senate in the Capital, according to AEP data, the following places are in order: The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians – 12.18%
The SOS Romania Party – 6.82%
Health Education Nature Sustainability SENS – 5.64%
The Young People Party – 5.02%
REPER – 3,06%
Forţa Dreptei – 2,65%.
Results of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Chamber of Deputies
The Save Romania Union is in first place in Bucharest in the preferences of the electorate, for the Chamber of Deputies, with 23.43% of the votes, after centralizing the minutes from 99.77% of the precincts. In second place is the Social Democratic Party with 21.81%, and in third place is the National Liberal Party, with 13.50%.
In the Chamber of Deputies in the capital, according to AEP data, the following parties are in the following places, in order:
Alliance for the Unity of Romanians – 12.61%
SOS Romania Party – 6.13%
Health Education Nature Sustainability SENS – 5.61%
Young People’s Party – 5.16%
REPER – 2.88%
Forța Dreptei – 2.78%.
