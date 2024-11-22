Voting abroad for the 2024 presidential elections has begun. For three days, all Romanian citizens with the right to vote abroad, based on an identity document issued by the Romanian authorities, can vote at polling stations organized abroad. So far, over 90 Romanians have voted.

The first overseas polling station for the first round of the presidential elections in Romania opened in Auckland, the only one in New Zealand, on Friday at 12:00 local time (01:00 Romanian time). Voting stations in Australia (6) and Japan (1) followed.

In the presidential elections, voting abroad takes place over three days for each round (November 22, 23 and 24, 2024, and December 6, 7 and 8, 2024, respectively).

The voting schedule is Friday, November 22, between 12:00 and 21:00 local time, Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, between 7:00 and 21:00 local time, with the possibility of extension until 23:59 on Sunday, for citizens who are at the headquarters or in line at the polling station.

All polling stations abroad will be under permanent video surveillance. 950 polling stations have been set up abroad. Their list, including addresses, can be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The largest number of polling stations are in the Italian Republic (and Malta) – 158, the Kingdom of Spain – 147, the United Kingdom – 107, the French Republic (and the Principality of Monaco) – 68, the Republic of Moldova – 59, the USA – 48, the Kingdom of Belgium – 29, the Kingdom of the Netherlands – 21, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Another 4,200 Romanians have already voted by mail.

In the first round of the presidential elections, Romanians have a choice of 14 candidates, two of whom receive the highest number of votes, and will contest the highest office in the state in the second round. Earlier this week, Ludovic Orban, the candidate of the Right Force, announced his withdrawal from the electoral race, during the candidates’ debate on Digi24.

This is the 9th presidential election since the Revolution. In the last 35 years, Romania has had four presidents: Ion Iliescu, Emil Constantinescu, Traian Băsescu and Klaus Iohannis.