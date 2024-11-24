Over 540,000 people went to the polls by 9 a.m. Turnout is lower than the same time in the 2019 election, when over 640,000 people had expressed their voting option.

At 9 a.m., in Romania, turnout was 2.96%, compared to 3.51% in 2019. This means a total decrease in the number of voters in the first two hours of more than 15%.

Data on the participation of Romanians abroad in the presidential elections after 1989 shows that the lowest turnout was recorded in 2000, and the highest participation was recorded in the 2019 election.

Over 1 million young people will vote for the first time

The Permanent Electoral Authority announced that 19,002,912 citizens with the right to vote were registered in the Electoral Register on October 31. Of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 18,011,923 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 990,989 have their domicile abroad. Among them are over 1.1 million young people who will have the right to vote for the first time in a presidential election.

Almost 19,000 polling stations in the country

A number of 18,968 polling stations were set up in the country for the presidential elections, the AEP also announced. 950 polling stations were opened in the diaspora, 35 more than in the summer European elections.

The most polling stations are in Italy (and Malta) – 158 stations, Spain – 147 stations, the United Kingdom – 107 stations, France (and the Principality of Monaco) – 68 stations, the Republic of Moldova – 59 stations, the USA – 48 stations, Belgium – 29 stations, the Kingdom of the Netherlands – 21 stations.

Voters can vote in their locality of residence or domicile, on permanent lists, at the station where they were assigned (distributed/divided into zones for better administration). If they are not in their locality of residence, they can vote in any other polling station, on additional lists. To find out which polling station to go to, you can go to the Permanent Electoral Authority website, in the Electoral Register section. Here you will enter your CNP, last name and choose the type of election.

Politicians’ vote

President Klaus Iohannis went to the polls at a polling station at the Jean Monnet High School in Bucharest. He also voted in the local referendum initiated by Mayor Nicușor Dan. The president left the polling station without making any statements. The head of state had only one message for Romanians: “Come and vote”.



The Mayor of the Capital, Nicușor Dan, voted at a polling station in Bucharest.

Marcel Ciolacu, the President of the PSD, voted in the presidential elections at the Secondary School No. 192 in Bucharest. “I voted for a strong Romania economically, a Romania with a strong voice in the streets, I voted for a Romania in which Romanians have a decent life and last but not least, I voted for a Romania whose president works for the country and for its people. I voted for as many victories for Romanians and Romania as possible, such as the last victory a few days ago, the full accession to the Schengen area. I voted for stability, for balance and social equity. And, also, not least, for peace. We all want a better life and we all want to be like we Romanians are. And I am firmly convinced that after this electoral campaign we will be like this”, declared Ciolacu.

PNL presidential candidate Nicolae Ciucă voted together with his wife at a polling station in Ilfov County. “It is truly an important day for Romania, it is a day when I, personally, voted for prosperity, security and democracy. It is a day when I place my hope that the useful vote goes to that candidate who has the honesty, decency and necessary training to be able to manage everything related to the responsibilities of this position. I voted usefully for that candidate who can represent all these values ​​of Romanian democracy. I hope that as many Romanians as possible come to vote today, because it is about our future, about the future of our children”, declared Ciucă.

Elena Lasconi, the USR candidate, voted at a college in Bucharest. She declared that she “voted with the confidence that no Romanian will pack their bags to leave the country”. “I voted with the confidence that today no one will pack their bags to leave for another country, to a country where state institutions function, a country where you can have a good school for your child, a hospital where you can be treated. I voted with the confidence that 1,116 Romanians did not die in vain in 1989 and that we can continue what we started then. I voted with the confidence that we will have a Romania for all, not just for some”, stated Lasconi, after voting on Sunday at the “Mihai Bravu” Technical College in the capital.

Asked if she was emotional, she replied that she felt that Sunday’s vote would bring a “major change” for Romania. “Since yesterday, there has been such pressure on me… Everyone was writing to me about how emotional they were, but they didn’t think about my emotions at all. I feel that today we can make a major change for Romania. I love this country and I continue to fight for it,” Lasconi replied. She said that she brought coffee, tea, and cookies to those at the polling station.

“I brought them coffee, tea and cakes ‘without the crust’. That’s important. ‘Without the crust'”, replied the USR president, hinting to the fact that in Romanian blat has double meaning: crust as for the cakes, but also rigged game, rigged thing.