The polling stations for the first round of the 2024 presidential elections opened on Sunday morning. The vote will take place over 14 hours – from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. When the polling stations close, we will also find out the first exit poll results. In the Diaspora, Sunday is the third day of voting, as the electoral process outside the borders began on Friday.
In the 2024 presidential elections, Romanians will elect their president for the next 5 years. A president can serve a maximum of two terms (each of 5 years). After the 2024 presidential elections, the new president will take office on December 21, 2024.
In the 2024 presidential elections, the total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,008,480 citizens, according to information from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).
989,230 citizens residing abroad can vote in the 2024 presidential elections. The number of people who are prohibited from voting is 19,365 citizens, according to the same source that provided information about the 2024 presidential elections.
A percentage of 21.99% of voters in the country and in the diaspora voted in the presidential election, at 13:00 p.m., according to AEP data. More precisely, 3,960,071 Romanians voted at 13:00. A few minutes later, the threshold of four million voters was exceeded. At 13:03, the AEP platform showed that 4,007,065 Romanians voted in the country and abroad.
By 12:00 p.m., the turnout in the country and abroad for the presidential elections is 16.47%. According to data published by AEP, 2,966,537 people have already expressed their option, at polling stations open both in Romania and abroad.
By 11:00 a.m. over 2 million Romanians voted at polling stations across the country, most of them on permanent lists (1.5 million). In percentage terms, voter turnout exceeded 11%,7.
A little over two million went to the polling stations opened abroad and in Romania. From a 15% decrease compared to 2019 in the first three hours, there was a 12% decrease in the first 4 hours, until 11 am. And among young people 18-24, the decrease compared to 2019 is smaller, only 3%. Which means that, as a whole, they are more participatory today.
By 10.00 a.m. over 1,287,000 Romanians voted at polling stations across the country, most of them on permanent lists (900,000). In percentage terms, voter turnout exceeded 7%.
Over 540,000 people went to the polls by 9 a.m. Turnout is lower than the same time in the 2019 election, when over 640,000 people had expressed their voting option.
Mircea Geoană, an independent candidate, votes with his family at the I.L. Caragiale High School in Bucharest. “My request is that you elect the most competent people you find on these ballots,” Geoană said.
UDMR President Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday, after casting his vote in his hometown of Cârţa, Harghita County, that Romania needs a president who is on the side of the people and who will restore hope to every family. “Today is the first round of the presidential elections and I am convinced, I hope, that we will have a president who will be much more attentive to everything that Romanian society wants. (…) Romania needs a president who is on the side of the people, who ensures security, I could say a protective president, who has the ability to ensure security for every person, will restore hope for every family and will deal, first and foremost, with the issues related to demographic decline, because this is Romania’s most important problem”, declared Kelemen Hunor.
Călin Georgescu, an independent candidate in the presidential elections, said he voted on Sunday for “the wronged, for the humiliated”, adding that “voting is not just a symbol of democracy, it is faith in people”.
Cristian Diaconescu, an independent candidate, is voting at this time. “I ask Romanians to come out and vote, this is a crucial moment,” Diaconescu said.
The president of the S.O.S. Romania party, Diana Şoşoacă, removed from the race for Cotroceni by a decision of the CCR, showed up at a polling station in Bucharest on Sunday and broadcast live on TikTok from inside the voting booth. The Capital Police announced that they are conducting checks in this case.
Şoşoacă entered the voting booth, and on the ballot for the first round of the presidential elections she drew a square, in which she wrote her name, the S.O.S. party, then put the voting stamp inside the frame she drew. The entire moment was captured in a video broadcast LIVE by her, on her TikTok account.
The candidates for the presidential elections, in order on the ballot:
- Elena-Valerica Lasconi – Save Romania Union
- George-Nicolae Simion – Alliance for the Union of Romanians
- Ion-Marcel Ciolacu – Social Democratic Party
- Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă – National Liberal Party
- Hunor Kelemen – Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania
- Mircea-Dan Geoană – Independent
- Ana Birchall – Independent
- Alexandra-Beatrice Bertalan-Păcuraru – Alternative for National Dignity Party
- Sebastian-Constantin Popescu – New Romania Party
- Ludovic Orban – Force of the Right
- Călin Georgescu – Independent
- Cristian Diaconescu – Independent
- Cristian-Vasile Terheş – Romanian National Conservative Party
- Silviu Predoiu – National Action League Party
Bucharesters also urged to vote in general mayor Nicușor Dan’s referendum
Bucharest residents will be able to vote today, along with the first round of the presidential elections, in the referendum initiated by Mayor Nicușor Dan, who wants the citizens of the capital to decide on the distribution of money between the City Hall and the district mayors, as well as on the way construction permits are issued. In addition to these two questions, Bucharest residents can also decide on the implementation of a drug prevention program in schools. In order for the referendum to be valid, a minimum turnout of 30% of the number of Bucharest residents registered on the electoral lists is required, which means approximately 550,000 people.
By 10:00 AM, over 85,000 Bucharest residents had voted in the referendum, representing a turnout of 4.8%.
The mayor of the capital, Nicușor Dan, went to vote on Sunday morning around 09:30. He stated that he voted against the real estate mafia in the referendum and made some observations regarding the turnout for the referendum, which is much lower than the turnout for the presidential elections.
