The polling stations for the first round of the 2024 presidential elections opened on Sunday morning. The vote will take place over 14 hours – from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. When the polling stations close, we will also find out the first exit poll results. In the Diaspora, Sunday is the third day of voting, as the electoral process outside the borders began on Friday.

In the 2024 presidential elections, Romanians will elect their president for the next 5 years. A president can serve a maximum of two terms (each of 5 years). After the 2024 presidential elections, the new president will take office on December 21, 2024.

In the 2024 presidential elections, the total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,008,480 citizens, according to information from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

By 8:00p.m. over 9.2 million Romanians have voted so far in the presidential elections, one hour before the polls closed in the country. In the diaspora, the number of voters who voted exceeded 765,000. The turnout reached 51.16%.

By 7:00 p.m., 49.1% of voters had voted. 8,819,763 people had cast their votes in the country. Over 726,000 Romanians had voted abroad at this time. By this time, 44.94% of Romanians in the country have voted. For comparison, in 2019 they voted 45.08%, and in 2014 – 48.89. In the diaspora, by this time, 726,931 people have voted, above the level of 2019, when the turnout was 615,889.



At 6:00 p.m., three hours before the polls closed, 45.85% of Romanian voters had voted in the country and abroad. A total of 8,257,871 people had cast their ballots. At this time, 675,003 Romanians had voted abroad.

Over 7.4 million Romanians have voted in the presidential elections, by 5 p.m. According to AEP data, 41.56% of voters in the country and abroad have voted so far in this first round of the presidential elections.

The percentage of those who have voted so far is still above that of 2019. 38.04% of Romanians in the country voted, up from 37.93%. In total, 6,849,991 people voted. In the diaspora, 617,239 people voted, up from five years ago, when by 5 p.m., 551,154 had voted.

By 4:00 p.m., 6,648,173 million people had voted in Romania, representing almost 37 percent of eligible voters (out of a total of 18,008,480 people). The turnout in the country for the presidential elections, at 4 p.m., is 33.6%, up from five years ago, when 33.44% voted by 4 p.m. Ten years ago, in the 2014 presidential elections, 35.1% voted by this time. Also, in the 2009 presidential elections, 36.19% voted by this time. Currently, over 6 million people have voted in the country. In the diaspora, over 556,000 people have voted.

989,230 citizens residing abroad can vote in the 2024 presidential elections. The number of people who are prohibited from voting is 19,365 citizens, according to the same source that provided information about the 2024 presidential elections.

By 2 p.m. 27.11% of voters have voted, in the country and in the diaspora, according to AEP data. Voter turnout in Romania at 2 p.m. was 24.67%, lower than in the first round of the 2019 presidential elections, when it was 25%.

In the country, the highest voter turnout is in Ilfov County, where 29.91% of voters went to the polls. Olt and Argeș counties follow, with 29.89% and 29.63%. At the opposite end, the lowest turnout is in Satu Mare County, where 19.14% of voters voted. Maramureș and Vaslui follow, with 19.35% and 19.49%, respectively. A few minutes after 2:00 p.m., the threshold of five million voters was exceeded.

A percentage of 21.99% of voters in the country and in the diaspora voted in the presidential election, at 13:00 p.m., according to AEP data. More precisely, 3,960,071 Romanians voted at 13:00. A few minutes later, the threshold of four million voters was exceeded. At 13:03, the AEP platform showed that 4,007,065 Romanians voted in the country and abroad.

By 12:00 p.m., the turnout in the country and abroad for the presidential elections is 16.47%. According to data published by AEP, 2,966,537 people have already expressed their option, at polling stations open both in Romania and abroad.

By 11:00 a.m. over 2 million Romanians voted at polling stations across the country, most of them on permanent lists (1.5 million). In percentage terms, voter turnout exceeded 11%,7. A little over two million went to the polling stations opened abroad and in Romania. From a 15% decrease compared to 2019 in the first three hours, there was a 12% decrease in the first 4 hours, until 11 am. And among young people 18-24, the decrease compared to 2019 is smaller, only 3%. Which means that, as a whole, they are more participatory today.

By 10.00 a.m. over 1,287,000 Romanians voted at polling stations across the country, most of them on permanent lists (900,000). In percentage terms, voter turnout exceeded 7%.

Over 540,000 people went to the polls by 9 a.m. Turnout is lower than the same time in the 2019 election, when over 640,000 people had expressed their voting option. At 9 a.m., in Romania, turnout was 2.96%, compared to 3.51% in 2019. This means a total decrease in the number of voters in the first two hours of more than 15%. Data on the participation of Romanians abroad in the presidential elections after 1989 shows that the lowest turnout was recorded in 2000, and the highest participation was recorded in the 2019 election. Over 1 million young people will vote for the first time The Permanent Electoral Authority announced that 19,002,912 citizens with the right to vote were registered in the Electoral Register on October 31. Of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 18,011,923 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 990,989 have their domicile abroad. Among them are over 1.1 million young people who will have the right to vote for the first time in a presidential election. Almost 19,000 polling stations in the country A number of 18,968 polling stations were set up in the country for the presidential elections, the AEP also announced. 950 polling stations were opened in the diaspora, 35 more than in the summer European elections. The most polling stations are in Italy (and Malta) – 158 stations, Spain – 147 stations, the United Kingdom – 107 stations, France (and the Principality of Monaco) – 68 stations, the Republic of Moldova – 59 stations, the USA – 48 stations, Belgium – 29 stations, the Kingdom of the Netherlands – 21 stations. Voters can vote in their locality of residence or domicile, on permanent lists, at the station where they were assigned (distributed/divided into zones for better administration). If they are not in their locality of residence, they can vote in any other polling station, on additional lists. To find out which polling station to go to, you can go to the Permanent Electoral Authority website, in the Electoral Register section. Here you will enter your CNP, last name and choose the type of election. Politicians’ vote President Klaus Iohannis went to the polls at a polling station at the Jean Monnet High School in Bucharest. He also voted in the local referendum initiated by Mayor Nicușor Dan. The president left the polling station without making any statements. The head of state had only one message for Romanians: “Come and vote”.

The Mayor of the Capital, Nicușor Dan, voted at a polling station in Bucharest. Marcel Ciolacu, the President of the PSD, voted in the presidential elections at the Secondary School No. 192 in Bucharest. “I voted for a strong Romania economically, a Romania with a strong voice in the streets, I voted for a Romania in which Romanians have a decent life and last but not least, I voted for a Romania whose president works for the country and for its people. I voted for as many victories for Romanians and Romania as possible, such as the last victory a few days ago, the full accession to the Schengen area. I voted for stability, for balance and social equity. And, also, not least, for peace. We all want a better life and we all want to be like we Romanians are. And I am firmly convinced that after this electoral campaign we will be like this”, declared Ciolacu. PNL presidential candidate Nicolae Ciucă voted together with his wife at a polling station in Ilfov County. “It is truly an important day for Romania, it is a day when I, personally, voted for prosperity, security and democracy. It is a day when I place my hope that the useful vote goes to that candidate who has the honesty, decency and necessary training to be able to manage everything related to the responsibilities of this position. I voted usefully for that candidate who can represent all these values ​​of Romanian democracy. I hope that as many Romanians as possible come to vote today, because it is about our future, about the future of our children”, declared Ciucă. Elena Lasconi, the USR candidate, voted at a college in Bucharest. She declared that she “voted with the confidence that no Romanian will pack their bags to leave the country”. “I voted with the confidence that today no one will pack their bags to leave for another country, to a country where state institutions function, a country where you can have a good school for your child, a hospital where you can be treated. I voted with the confidence that 1,116 Romanians did not die in vain in 1989 and that we can continue what we started then. I voted with the confidence that we will have a Romania for all, not just for some”, stated Lasconi, after voting on Sunday at the “Mihai Bravu” Technical College in the capital. Asked if she was emotional, she replied that she felt that Sunday’s vote would bring a “major change” for Romania. “Since yesterday, there has been such pressure on me… Everyone was writing to me about how emotional they were, but they didn’t think about my emotions at all. I feel that today we can make a major change for Romania. I love this country and I continue to fight for it,” Lasconi replied. She said that she brought coffee, tea, and cookies to those at the polling station. “I brought them coffee, tea and cakes ‘without the crust’. That’s important. ‘Without the crust'”, replied the USR president, hinting to the fact that in Romanian blat has double meaning: crust as for the cakes, but also rigged game, rigged thing. Elena Lasconi also said that on Saturday evening her daughter, who is in the diaspora, called her and told her that she voted in her favor. George Simion, AUR leader, went to vote with his wife, after he expressed his intention two days ago in Rome. “I want to encourage Romanians to go to the polls, it’s important. I’m glad that we managed to restore hope to Romanians. The vote in Rome was extremely well organized, I congratulate those who organized the vote in the diaspora”, said the AUR candidate for Presidency.

Simion also stated that his and his party’s concern is to monitor the voting process until the polls close, so as to avoid “massive fraud” and allow the will of the Romanians to become law, noting that he has received numerous reports from rural areas indicating possible fraud at polling stations. Mircea Geoană, an independent candidate, votes with his family at the I.L. Caragiale High School in Bucharest. “My request is that you elect the most competent people you find on these ballots,” Geoană said. “We are not just electing a president, we are electing a direction for the country. I think the choice is quite clear, we have to choose between corruption and extremism, between competence and patriotism. For those who have not yet decided whether and for whom to vote, I hope that the night was a good advisor”, said Mircea Geoană, after casting his vote. At the same time, Geoană appealed to the diaspora to go to the polls in large numbers. “Massive citizen participation is needed in order to be able to choose our future democratically and freely. And a message of encouragement for the Romanian diaspora in Europe, in North America, we are expecting them in large numbers to vote and also for the massive Bessarabian diaspora that made a difference in the elections in the Republic of Moldova and I hope it will make a difference in our presidential elections as well”, Mircea Geoană also declared. UDMR President Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday, after casting his vote in his hometown of Cârţa, Harghita County, that Romania needs a president who is on the side of the people and who will restore hope to every family. “Today is the first round of the presidential elections and I am convinced, I hope, that we will have a president who will be much more attentive to everything that Romanian society wants. (…) Romania needs a president who is on the side of the people, who ensures security, I could say a protective president, who has the ability to ensure security for every person, will restore hope for every family and will deal, first and foremost, with the issues related to demographic decline, because this is Romania’s most important problem”, declared Kelemen Hunor. Călin Georgescu, an independent candidate in the presidential elections, said he voted on Sunday for “the wronged, for the humiliated”, adding that “voting is not just a symbol of democracy, it is faith in people”. Cristian Diaconescu, an independent candidate, is voting at this time. “I ask Romanians to come out and vote, this is a crucial moment,” Diaconescu said. The President of the Right Force, Ludovic Orban, went to the polls, specifying that he voted for the first time for someone other than himself. “It is a situation, unprecedented, a first. I was in a situation where I didn’t vote for myself. I ask all my supporters, all those who believe in me, to do what I did,” said Ludovic Orban. Orban withdrew from the presidential race in favor of Elena Lasconi a few days ago.

Former President Traian Băsescu went to vote on Sunday with his wife. He was asked what message he was sending to Romanians. “I ask them to come to vote, nothing else. And to choose what they want next. I have nothing else to tell them,” said Traian Băsescu. Asked if he would vote 100% for a candidate, Traian Băsescu replied, laughing: “I vote how I want.”

Diana Șoșoacă Films Herself Voting, Draws Box to Vote for Herself

The president of the S.O.S. Romania party, Diana Şoşoacă, removed from the race for Cotroceni by a decision of the CCR, showed up at a polling station in Bucharest on Sunday and broadcast live on TikTok from inside the voting booth. The Capital Police announced that they are conducting checks in this case.

Şoşoacă entered the voting booth, and on the ballot for the first round of the presidential elections she drew a square, in which she wrote her name, the S.O.S. party, then put the voting stamp inside the frame she drew. The entire moment was captured in a video broadcast LIVE by her, on her TikTok account.

The candidates for the presidential elections, in order on the ballot: Elena-Valerica Lasconi – Save Romania Union George-Nicolae Simion – Alliance for the Union of Romanians Ion-Marcel Ciolacu – Social Democratic Party Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă – National Liberal Party Hunor Kelemen – Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania Mircea-Dan Geoană – Independent Ana Birchall – Independent Alexandra-Beatrice Bertalan-Păcuraru – Alternative for National Dignity Party Sebastian-Constantin Popescu – New Romania Party Ludovic Orban – Force of the Right Călin Georgescu – Independent Cristian Diaconescu – Independent Cristian-Vasile Terheş – Romanian National Conservative Party Silviu Predoiu – National Action League Party

Bucharesters also urged to vote in general mayor Nicușor Dan’s referendum

Bucharest residents will be able to vote today, along with the first round of the presidential elections, in the referendum initiated by Mayor Nicușor Dan, who wants the citizens of the capital to decide on the distribution of money between the City Hall and the district mayors, as well as on the way construction permits are issued. In addition to these two questions, Bucharest residents can also decide on the implementation of a drug prevention program in schools. In order for the referendum to be valid, a minimum turnout of 30% of the number of Bucharest residents registered on the electoral lists is required, which means approximately 550,000 people.

By 10:00 AM, over 85,000 Bucharest residents had voted in the referendum, representing a turnout of 4.8%.

The mayor of the capital, Nicușor Dan, went to vote on Sunday morning around 09:30. He stated that he voted against the real estate mafia in the referendum and made some observations regarding the turnout for the referendum, which is much lower than the turnout for the presidential elections.