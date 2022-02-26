3rd day of war in Ukraine: Apartment building downtown Kyiv hit by missile

Ukraine’s emergency services say a Russian shell has hit a residential building in central Kiev, according to The Guardian. This contradicts Russian MFA Sergei Lavrov’s clains yesterday that “nobody is going to attack the people of Ukraine,” and there would be”no strikes on civilian infrastructure.”

According to Nexta TV, part of the block’s facade has collapsed.

“Missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv. After heavy fighting in the capital overnight, a residential apartment building not far from the Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) was struck by Russian missile attacks. There are no reported deaths,” says The Kyiv Independent.



However, other sources reported that rescuing operations are under way and potential victims are being sought. The number of victims is not yet known. Firefighters helped several injured survivors, they were seen carrying a woman from de debris.

“Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!,” Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.



As many as 35 people, including two children were killed in the fights in Kyiv last night, according to Kyiv mayor. Reuters quoting an adviser of the Interior ministry said there were deaths in the missile attack in the block of flats.

Overall, 198 civilians, including three children were killed during those 3 days of war, and 1,115 people, including 33 children were injured, as announced by the Ukrainian minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko.

The Russian Federation is attacking Ukraine on several fronts, in major cities fighting battles between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army. In Kiev, Kharkov, Mariupol, Odessa, but also in other strategic cities, the Russians attacked with missiles. A kindergarten has been hit, as well, which is why Ukraine has demanded that Russia be convicted of war crimes.

The Western response came with new sanctions for Russia, but also personal sanctions for Putin and Lavrov.

On Friday night, in Kiev, there are fights for control of the city, the stake being the change of administration.

Zelensky remained in the capital, from where he again sought the support of the people and the West. As the Russians advanced into the city, people took refuge in the subway.

The Russians entered several areas from the outskirts of the capital Kiev. Civilians received more than 18,000 Molotov cocktails and cocktails.

Heavy fighting continues between Russians and Ukrainian forces in several regions. More than 2,800 Russian soldiers would have been killed, Digi24 reports.

A rocket hit a Moldovan ship in the Black Sea. Another hit a ship under the Panama flag, which caught fire.

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin called on the Ukrainian military to turn its weapons around and fight against their own administration, calling the incumbent leaders in Kyiv “neo-Nazis” and “drug addicts”.

Russian artillery fires again on the city of Kharkov. Russian tanks are heading for Mariupol, while a Russian amphibious operation is taking place on the Sea of ​​Azov.

US proposed Zelensky to evacuate him from Kyiv, he turns down offer

The United States has proposed to Volodymyr Zelensky to evacuate him from Kiev, to prevent Russian from capturing or killing him and in order for him to continue ruling the country safely.

The president of Ukraine has refused the offer and has decided to remain in the country’s capital, even if it is in danger.

This morning he denied the Ukrainian army had laid down arms. “Good morning, Ukrainians! A lot of false information has now emerged, such as that I would have asked the army to lay down its arms and that the capital would be evacuated. I’m here, we won’t lay down our arms. We will defend our state. Because our weapon is our truth, our truth is that it is our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all this. Long live Ukraine! ”

At the same time, Zelensky announced that the West sent new weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

“A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron . Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!”

The Ukrainian president had said during the night that he was ready to launch negotiations with Russia for the immediate establishment of an agreement to end the military clashes.

Zelensky came out of the bunker in the shelter where he is staying, along with other administration leaders, to send a message from the streets of Kiev. “The party leader is here, the head of the president’s office is here, the prime minister is here. We are all here to defend our independence, we are defending Ukraine “, assured the President of Ukraine.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said a “very emotional discussion” had taken place during the EU summit with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he did not know if he would ever see them again.

“It was a very emotional discussion. President Zelensky, who was in a bunker, appeared and told us, “<I don’t know if I’ll ever see you again, because I’m on Russia’s list of targets>,” Kiril Petkov said in a statement with journalists on Thursday night.

“You are shaking, because this man, who is asking for help and support, may not be alive for the next 48 hours. It shook us all, because it’s one thing to see victims as statistics on TV and it’s another to look into the eyes of someone for whom survival is a matter of hours, ” Petkov said.

Russians keep protesting against Putin, the war

Meanwhile, despite the Kremlin’s arresting demonstrators that protested against the war in several cities in Russia, protests continued in Saint Petersburg and other cities for the second day in a row.

Russian authorities arrested more than 1,700 people on Thursday as citizens took to the streets of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities to denounce the invasion of Ukraine and call for an end to hostilities, according to OVD Info, an independent organization that monitors political persecution, foxnews.com.

Demonstrations continued in Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk.

Thousands took to the streets in Tbilisi to demand an end to the war. Demonstrations took place on Thursday in several cities in Europe and around the world.

Hacktivists come to Ukraine’s defense

Pro-Ukrainian hackers are organizing to hit Russia with cyberattacks targeted at Moscow’s command, control systems and government infrastructure.

The Ukrainian defense ministry on Thursday approached cybersecurity experts to set up teams of hackers to defend Ukrainian infrastructure and launch cyberattacks on Russia’s invading forces, one of the experts told Reuters. A post shared on hacker forums called on the country’s cybersecurity community to “get involved in the cyberdefense of our country,” the report said.