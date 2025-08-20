40,000 Central and Local Government Employees to Be Laid Off

Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna stated on Wednesday, on Digi 24, that following the public administration reform included in the second package of fiscal measures, 40,000 positions in local and central administration will be eliminated. Prefectures, government officials’ offices, city halls, and County Councils are targeted.

Tanczos Barna was asked on Digi24 about the reform of local and central administration—how many positions are expected to be cut and what criteria will determine the reductions. The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Ministry of Development estimates 40,000 occupied and paid positions to be reduced. The cuts will target positions in government officials’ offices, local public administration, administrative-territorial units (UATs), city halls, and County Councils.

The reductions “will be made according to the number of residents in the respective locality or county,” explained Tanczos Barna.

He also said that “prefectures will be required to reduce the number of occupied positions by 20%. At the same time, the cuts also target central government officials’ offices, including state secretaries and ministers. Reductions will be made in these offices as well.” “The package also includes mergers of institutions. We will see the final list that will enter the second package, or later there will be draft laws or emergency ordinances through which we will implement these institutional mergers, reducing waste and increasing efficiency,” added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Part-time in small communes

Regarding civil servants in communes with fewer than 1,500 residents, Tanczos Barna said that a secretary, economist, or surveyor in such a commune could work part-time across multiple communes.

“This provision allows public employees to work part-time in local administration. For example, a surveyor or economist could work four hours in one commune and four hours in another. This reduces costs for each UAT and provides flexibility, allowing mayors to adjust staff levels according to real needs. These arrangements are not rigid,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

This measure has been criticized by representatives of Romanian communes. They argue that certain local officials, such as secretaries or accountants, are indispensable and cannot work part-time.

“These positions cannot be performed on a quarter-time basis, as the government proposes on TV. We cannot imagine a mayor waiting twice a week for the general secretary’s services or twice a week for the accountant’s signature for daily budget execution, just as the citizens cannot be expected to schedule life events like birth or death on Tuesdays and Fridays,” explained Dan Cârlan, president of the National Union of Employees of Communes and Cities of Romania, at the end of July.

The second package will not include measures affecting deputy mayors in communes with fewer than 1,500 residents, as local elected officials cannot be removed during their term, Tanczos Barna said. The number of local elected officials may be adjusted before the next local elections.

“The deputy mayor remains in office until the end of the current term, and the number of councilors also remains unchanged during the current term because it is impossible to remove councilors elected by the population mid-term. But for the next term, there will be proposals regarding the number of councilors, which can be reduced according to the number of residents. The final decision will be made toward the end of this term to start the next mandates under the new leadership structures of the UATs,” explained the Deputy Prime Minister.