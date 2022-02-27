4th day of Ukraine war: Russians would have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine says it regained control. Kiev forces put up fierce resistance. Zelensky: Ukraine sets up “international” legion for foreign volunteers

Ukraine entered the fourth day of war on Sunday morning after another night of military strikes by the Russian army, with Kiev forces continuing to put up fierce resistance to the Russian soldiers. Ukraine says that the Russian army had lost 4,300 people.

Ukraine has filed a petition with the International Court of Justice demanding that Russia be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide in order to justify its aggression, says Zelenski.

“Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week,” Zelensky tweeted.



Western allies have agreed to block Russia’s access to the international SWIF payment system and are preparing new sanctions against the Russian Kremlin and oligarchs, as well as new aid to the fight led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

Russia’s bombings and attacks in Ukraine targeted areas of the major cities of Kiev and Kharkiv on Saturday night through Sunday. A gas pipeline was hit by an attack in the second largest city – Kharkiv as well as a block of flats, with a woman falling victim.

A morning howl of sirens in Kyiv – authorities say a Russian rocket has hit an oil depot in Vasylkiv nearby – Invading Russian troops have blown up a natural gas pipeline in Kharkiv, where there are reports they’ve entered the city. pic.twitter.com/6NNiRTvsLo — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) February 27, 2022

According to local officials, the Russians entered the city on Sunday morning and Russian military vehicles are on the streets, some of them being destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

Fighting took place in Kharkiv in the morning, with the Russians announcing that they had entered the second largest city in the country, but later the local governor said that Ukraine regained control over Kharkiv and the the city “was cleared of enemies”.

In the capital Kiev, the Ukrainian armed forces say they are in control. An oil tanker south of the city caught fire after being hit by an attack.

Russian forces pushing into Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/XxV2ah7SQZ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 27, 2022

A city in southern Ukraine has been conquered by Russia, according to state media quoted by the BBC. Russian troops occupy New Kahovka. It is a small but strategically located town on the Dnieper River, which provides water channels for the Crimean peninsula.

Mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko reportedly said that Russian troops had captured the city’s executive committee and removed Ukraine’s flags from buildings. Analysts quoted by BBC note that Russia’s advance from the south has been the most successful of its offensives. Russian forces are now threatening Kherson, Mikolaiv and Melitopol.

Ukraine has captured about 200 Russian soldiers who were “poorly equipped,” Ukrainian Major General Borys Kremenetsky told a news conference in Washington on Saturday night, according to CNN.

“We have captured about 200 Russian soldiers, some of them 19 years old, not trained at all, poorly equipped. We treat them according to the Geneva Convention, in accordance with international humanitarian law,” said Kremenetsky, a defense official. at the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA. According to the general, the Russian soldiers were allowed to “call their parents” and were given food and water.

NATO also said that Russia is facing problems in its invasion of Ukraine. A NATO military official was quoted by CNN as saying that the Russians are behind the program and that the situation is starting to get out of control. The Russians “have problems. I’m in a fuel crisis, it’s moving too slowly, and morale is obviously a hindrance,” the official was quoted as saying by CNN.

Moreover, as Russia sent Chechen troops to fight in Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported that a senior commander of Chechen troops, the right hand of leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was killed on Saturday by Ukrainian special forces SpetzNaz “Alpha” during fighting at Hostomel Airport near Kiev.

While Moscow allegedly announced that a Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus, where it is waiting for the Ukrainian side for talks, Zelensky replied that he remained open to negotiations, but not in Belarus, which was used for aggression against Ukraine.

On the other hand, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine is setting up an “international” legion for foreign volunteers.” the Ukrainian president said.

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel on Saturday called on the Ukrainian community in this country, but also on the Israeli population in general, to join the fight against the Russian troops that launched an invasion on Ukraine on Thursday, writes the EFE agency

The call from the Ukrainian embassy comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benet to mediate between Russia and his country and suggested Jerusalem as a host of peace talks.

2 Danish journalists injured in NE Ukraine

Two Danish journalists were wounded in gunfire in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, but their lives are not in danger, their employer, the Danish daily Ekstra Bladet, said.

Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen were hit by bullets while reporting to the Danish newspaper near the city of Ohtîrka, about 50 kilometers from the Russian border, reports AFP.

Despite wearing bulletproof vests, they were injured when a firearm of undetermined origin was fired at their car. Both were rushed to hospital and are out of danger, wrote the newspaper, which had hired them as freelancers to cover the war in Ukraine, according to the source quoted by Agerpres.

The newspaper is in contact with the Danish Foreign Ministry and a foreign company to evacuate them.

Germany joins SWIFT sanctions, sends missile launchers, ground-to-air missiles



After agreeing to join SWIFT sanctions on Russia, Germany also announced that Berlin will also send weapons in Ukraine.

After previously claiming “historic responsibility” for refusing to sell weapons to Ukraine in the event of a war with Russia, German Chancellor Olof Scholz announces that the Berlin government will send surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Germany will deliver to Ukraine “as soon as possible” 1,000 missile launchers and 500 Stinger ground-to-air missiles to help the country cope with the Russian army’s invasion, the Berlin government announced on Saturday, as quoted by BBC.