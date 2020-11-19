6 in 10 Romanians think Romania will be in lockdown after general election due on Dec. 6

60% of the Romanians think that Romania will enter in lockdown after the general election on December 6, while 13% believe that there won’t be a new lockdown, reads an Avangarde poll conducted on November 15-17. 27% of the respondents didn’t answer the question or said they don’t know.

Over half of respondents (54%) say they would not accept a lockdown similar with the one enforced in spring during the state of emergency. 34% say they would accept it.

Even though 76% of the respondents are convinced the new coronavirus exists, only 30% say they would vaccinate themselves, while 36% said they will after a while, after they are sure that the people who already took the vaccine are OK.

25% of the respondents say they will not take the vaccine, for they do not believe in its efficiency (72%) or for they do not believe in vaccination as a general rule (24%).

Raed Arafat is considered the most efficient of the state dignitaries in managing the pandemic (33%), followed by Health Minister Nelu Tataru (29%).

Respondents also think President Klaus Iohannis did well (26%) and 23% opted for PM Ludovic Orban.

The poll was conducted during November 15-17 on 815 respondents.