Seven employees of Romania’s Embassy to France have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry says the condition of these people is good and that protection measures have been enforced for the rest of the mission’s staff and for their families.

The ministry mentions that the activity of the embassy in Paris will be limited, considering the need for the staff to go in self-isolation. The activity of the consular section has been temporarily suspended, only urgent cases are processed.