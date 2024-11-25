A Political Earthquake’: Financial Times Profiles Călin Georgescu

A pro-Russian, far-right politician has won the first round of Romania’s presidential election, shaking up the country’s political establishment, the Financial Times wrote on Monday morning.

Călin Georgescu, a former member of the radical nationalist party AUR, ran as an independent and was not considered a favorite. Georgescu will now take part in the final in two weeks, the Financial Times reports.

If he wins, Georgescu will hold the most powerful position in Romania, with the right to appoint the prime minister, hold coalition negotiations and have the final say on security and foreign policy, the financial daily points out.

“This is a political earthquake,” Costin Ciobanu, a researcher at Aarhus University in Denmark, told the newspaper. “Nobody predicted this. A candidate from the radical right will win the first round and there is a possibility that Prime Minister Ciolacu will not reach the second round,” he said, in an interview given just before Lasconi actually overtook Ciolacu and entered the final with Georgescu.

The elections took place in a context of dissatisfaction with the status quo, with Ciolacu’s coalition government facing accusations of corruption and mismanagement of the country, the Financial Times writes.

Admiration for Putin

The newspaper also gives a brief portrait of the winner of the first round of elections.

Georgescu has previously challenged Romania’s membership in NATO, claiming that the country has not seen clear benefits from the alliance. He has also criticized the deployment of the anti-missile shield in Romania, in statements that echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech, the financial daily writes.

In 2020, Georgescu called Putin one of the few “real leaders” in the world and said that the Russian president “loves his country.”

During his time as an honorary member of the AUR, Georgescu drew widespread condemnation for supporting Romanian far-right leaders of the past. He also referred to Romania’s pro-Nazi dictator Ion Antonescu, under whose rule hundreds of thousands of Jews were killed, as a “martyr,” the Financial Times also writes.

In this weekend’s presidential poll, AUR leader George Simion came in fourth place, with 13%, while other candidates, such as former Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, registered less than 10% of the vote each.