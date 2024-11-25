A Political Earthquake’: Financial Times Profiles Călin Georgescu

A pro-Russian, far-right politician has won the first round of Romania’s presidential election, shaking up the country’s political establishment, the Financial Times wrote on Monday morning.
Călin Georgescu, a former member of the radical nationalist party AUR, ran as an independent and was not considered a favorite. Georgescu will now take part in the final in two weeks, the Financial Times reports.
If he wins, Georgescu will hold the most powerful position in Romania, with the right to appoint the prime minister, hold coalition negotiations and have the final say on security and foreign policy, the financial daily points out.
“This is a political earthquake,” Costin Ciobanu, a researcher at Aarhus University in Denmark, told the newspaper. “Nobody predicted this. A candidate from the radical right will win the first round and there is a possibility that Prime Minister Ciolacu will not reach the second round,” he said, in an interview given just before Lasconi actually overtook Ciolacu and entered the final with Georgescu.
The elections took place in a context of dissatisfaction with the status quo, with Ciolacu’s coalition government facing accusations of corruption and mismanagement of the country, the Financial Times writes.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002
Good, no more duel citizenships given out. Enough is enough. By the way, if Calin if Far right, what is Donald? Ultra right?