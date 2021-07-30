Acting assistant secretary for nuclear energy Huff’s visit to Romania

On July 30, 2021, Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, Dr. Kathryn Huff and Chargé d’affaires David Muniz visited the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant to kick off bilateral engagements associated with the recent promulgation of the intergovernmental agreement between the United States and Romania, informs a press release by the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest. This also marks the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership, a friendship that not only ensures Romania’s security in a geopolitically important region, but also one that strives to make Romania a stronger, more prosperous and energy-independent Ally of the United States and the rest of NATO.

This joint U.S-Romania undertaking focuses on the expansion of Romania’s nuclear energy capacity. In light of the Biden Administration’s strategic approach to tackling climate change through clean energy generation, this project is part of a broader context in which our Embassy is working with the Romanian government to support the country’s clean energy transition.

Highlighting the strong relationship, Chargé Muniz noted, “Today, our common vision of a Romania that is energy independent, secure, and able to meet its energy needs domestically and cleanly is much closer to reality. Two years of shared work and engagement on behalf of both our nations have brought us to this point. I can think of no greater way to advance our bilateral Strategic Partnership than highlight the very real progress we have made in bringing this country’s civil-nuclear future forward.”

While at the power plant, Acting Assistant Secretary Huff discussed the financing for the multibillion project. The group, hosted by Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita, toured the reactor units.

Huff said, “This historic intergovernmental agreement will enable critical nuclear power projects at the Cernavoda site as well as broader clean energy coordination activities which will support Romania’s energy independence, localization of a clean energy supply chain, cutting edge research, and workforce development.”

The Extended Intergovernmental Agreement between Romania and the United States allows for cooperation in areas of importance to Romania and the civil nuclear field, especially the Project of Units 3 and 4 and the refurbishment of Unit 1. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Export-Import Bank of the United States to express their interest in financially supporting the development of projects in the Romanian nuclear energy field.

While in Romania, Acting Assistant Secretary Huff also met with Government of Romania leaders to strengthen bilateral economic ties, including our mutual commitment to energy security.