Adrian Năstase and Viorica Dăncilă, former PSD prime ministers of Romania, attended the grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday and appeared in a group photo with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. In several photos distributed by the Russian news agency Sputnik, Adrian Năstase is seen in the last row with his wife, Dana, and next to the two is Viorica Dăncilă.

In the front row of this group photo are Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Also in the picture are, among others, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh Head of State Qasym-Jomart Toqaev.

Former Prime Minister Adrian Năstase announced on Tuesday that he is in Beijing “as a former dignitary”, at the invitation of the Chinese authorities, to participate in the events organized by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II. The only leader from the European Union who is in Beijing is Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Adrian Năstase was finally sentenced in 2014 to 4 years in prison, along with Dana Năstase (who received 3 years suspended), in the Zambaccian case, in which he was accused of receiving various goods from China and the equivalent value of construction works, worth over 600,000 euros, in exchange for appointing and maintaining Irina Jianu as director of the State Construction Inspectorate. In 2006, the DNA indictment in this case showed that the Nastase family built a veritable air bridge between Bucharest and Beijing for the goods with which they furnished their homes.