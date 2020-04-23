Adrian Streinu-Cercel, sacked from the helm of the Health Ministry’s anti-COVID 19 scientific committee

Health Minister, Nelu Tătaru, has announced he had sacked Adrian Streinu Cercel, the manager of Matei Bals Institute, from the helm of the anti-COVID 19 scientific committee within the ministry.

Adrian Streinu Cercel, the manager of Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases, had proposed a controversial document, with severe restrictions for the elderly, even mentioning separating the elderly from their families.

“Mr. Streinu Cercel was chairman of the special anti-COVID committee. We all have proposals, discussions, but I could not agree with him. All that the release of the so-called <vacation plan> has done was to extrapolate certain thoughts, mentalities. The decision was to dismiss him from the helm of this committee and he is not even part of that committee,” Health minister said, adding that Streinu Cercel “had no objection” to the dismissal.