AEP Head: No Significant Differences Between Count and Recount in presidential election first round
The recount of over 9.4 million votes from the first round of the presidential elections is complete and “there are no significant differences between the count and the recount,” said the head of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Toni Greblă.
The situation is being forwarded to the Constitutional Court, which is meeting tonight to decide whether to validate or annul the election. The CCR meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
“From what I have seen, there are no significant differences between the count and the recount. Probably in the next hour the documentation with the centralization (of the recount -ed.) will go to the CCR,” the president of the AEP, Toni Greblă, told Digi24.
Călin Georgescu entered the second round of the elections with 2,120,401 votes (22.94%), and Elena Lasconi, with 1,772,500 (19.17%). Marcel Ciolacu came in third place, with 1,769,760 votes (19.14%). The electoral campaign for the second round of voting, scheduled for December 8, was supposed to begin on November 29. We recall that the votes in the first round of the presidential elections were recounted at the request of the Constitutional Court to the Central Electoral Bureau.
Terheş claimed that he had identified several cases in which in the minutes, votes validly expressed for Ludovic Orban were put “by pen” for candidate Elena Lasconi.
