After “declaring their independence”, Putin ordered the Russian army to enter the separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk

After recognizing their independence yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ordering Russian military forces to maintain peacekeeping functions in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to negotiate the establishment of diplomatic relations with Donetsk and Lugansk.

Shortly after Putin’s statement, unverified images of the movement of Russian troops began to appear on social media. It is about a convoy heading for RPD, but the route of these movements could not be confirmed independently, reports BBC.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops have already entered separatist territory tonight and that rebel-led locals in the town of Makiivka have seen what appear to be Russian moving armored vehicles.

An anonymous source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that “a huge convoy of Russian armored personnel carriers and other equipment traveled for an hour and a half” and was seen heading north in the Donetsk region.

In retort, Russia warned the West to think twice before doing anything.

The Ukrainian army announced on Tuesday that two of its soldiers had been killed and 12 wounded in the bombings launched by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in the last 24 hours, most of them this year, as the armistice violations increase.

The army said on its Facebook page that it had recorded 84 cases of bombing by separatists, which it said opened fire on about 40 settlements along the front line, using heavy artillery.

In his Monday night’s speech to the Ukrainian people Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We are not afraid of anything or anyone and we will not give anything to anyone”, accusing Russia of destroying peace efforts and ruled out any territorial concessions in a speech to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Ukraine considers Russia’s latest acts a violation of our state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said, adding that Ukrainians are “on their land” and “not afraid of anything or anyone” and will not give up not a single piece of the country. “

On the other hand, Zelensky said he expected “clear” and “effective” support for his country from Western allies against Russia.

The White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden “will issue an executive order banning any new investment, trade or financing by US citizens to, from or within the regions” pro-Russian Donetsk and Lugansk.

“These measures are separate and would be in addition to the rapid and severe economic measures we have prepared in coordination with the Allies and partners should Russia invade Ukraine. We continue to consult closely with allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps,” she said.

In his turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia’ moves. “I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic”. This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party”. “In 2015, the United Nations Security Council, which includes Russia, reaffirmed its full respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine. Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again. NATO supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. Allies urge Russia, in the strongest possible terms, to choose the path of diplomacy, and to immediately reverse its massive military build-up in and around Ukraine, and withdraw its forces from Ukraine in accordance with its international obligations and commitments,” Stoltenberg said.

Iohannis: Russia threatens global peace and security

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania condemned Russia’s recognition of the two eastern regions of Ukraine as independent states and said a “severe” response from the international community is needed. The head of state says that through his actions, Russia “threatens global peace and security.”

“RO🇷🇴 strongly condemns the recognition by Russia of the Donetsk & Luhansk areas of 🇺🇦 as independent. This is a blatant violation of international law, which must attract the most severe response of international community. We firmly support 🇺🇦sovereignty & territorial integrity,” Iohannis twitted.

“Romania also reaffirms in this context the strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will act in coordination with its partners and allies to implement the appropriate response measures “, read the statement of Klaus Iohannis, released by Cotroceni Palace.