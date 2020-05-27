ALDE leader fined for calling President Iohannis “Fuhrer”

The National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) has fined the chairman of ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu for calling President Klaus Iohannis “Fuhrer” in a previous Facebook post.

A month ago, Tariceanu said about Iohannis in a Facebook post: “He’d better take it easy with the threats as he is no Fuhrer, he is still President of Romania”.

CNCD has decided that Tariceanu’s statements are discriminating and violates the right to human dignity.

ALDE chair has got a RON 2,000 fine. The CNCD has taken the decision by 7 votes in favour and one against.