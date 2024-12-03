The spokesperson of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Țărnea, responded in a post on X. “So predictable! Once Romanians proudly celebrated their Union Day yesterday, we are reminded that Russia does not recognize the Union. It did so only with great restraint, under the combined effect of the Romanian sovereign will and the pressure of Western powers. The same thing will make Russia fail again,” the post reads.

Asked whether that account on X really belongs to the Russian ideologue, Andrei Țărnea said that although there have been discussions on the subject, it has not been established whether “it is his account or a troll’s.” Țărnea also explained the response to an unclaimed account.

“We have never responded to such statements, but now it is being used as a stick through the fence.The reason I chose to post was because the post ended up being spread on social networks in Romania,” said the MAE spokesperson.



He added that “regardless of whether it was real or not, not because we want to have some kind of dialogue, we want to put an end to a toxic statement. I didn’t want to leave it unanswered.The interest is not to feed the beast.” Țărnea says that even “if it were a very official position, it has no value in Russia.” “Medvedev (n.d., the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council) at least has a position in the Russian state,” he adds.

“It is irrelevant whether this belongs to Dugin or not, because Aleksandr Dugin has no official capacity anyway, therefore, practically everything he says is a form of trolling. Normally, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs we ignore this type of posts, we do not react to them, but yesterday’s post went viral, it was posted massively in the media and social media in Romania and then my reaction was aimed, first of all, at this aspect and not at Dugin, whose statements have no authority or significance”, detailed Andrei Ţărnea.

He mentioned that the reaction of the MFA is a substantive response. “We simply used the opportunity to recall that Russia, in its multiple modern historical declines, has systematically and persistently tried to limit the sovereignty of Romania and the Romanians. It did this also during the Great Union, not recognizing the sovereign historical act of the Romanian people. It took the peace of 1919 and the cumulative pressure of the Romanian popular will and the support of Western countries for Russia to recognize Romania. Consequently, this is the mechanism. We simply used the viralization of this message and the public interest aroused by him to respond to a substantive issue and not to Dugin,” explained Ţărnea.

The MFA spokesperson stated that Russia is conducting and will continue to conduct a campaign of “intoxication” and “disinformation”. “Russia is using the communication space as a hybrid warfare tool, whether it takes the form of propaganda or disinformation. We saw this after 2014 and the first invasion and illegal annexation of territories of a sovereign neighbor, Ukraine, but we see especially after February 2022 an exponential increase in this type of activity and, above all, a merger between official public communication activities, those of the media in the Russian Federation and unofficial channels of disinformation and propaganda. Consequently, we expect this epidemic of intoxication and disinformation to continue,” Andrei Ţărnea said.

Dugin praised Calin Georgescu

In an interview given in Russia, Dugin built the idea that the emergence of Călin Georgescu and the likelihood of him becoming the president of Romania is good not only because “Georgescu is favorable to Russia,” but also because Georgescu is an opponent of progressivism.

Romania to one about progressivism versus conservatism is Russia’s narrative.

According to the University of Bucharest professor Marian Zulean, this is not a battle between progressivism and conservatism as Dugin or Călin Georgescu would like it to appear, but a battle between facts and lies, between regression of thought and modernity, a battle fought at a time when Dugin’s ideology has become a weapon.

“From an operational point of view, Putin uses bombastic nationalism and claims to defend the Russian nation from external threats,” Zulean writes in Contributors. According to the University of Bucharest professor, Călin Georgescu is relying in Romania on the tactic of spreading “magical realism,” exactly the one used by Dughin in Russia.