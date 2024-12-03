POLITICSTOP NEWS

Alexandr Dugin: “Romania will be part of Russia”. Romanian MFA harshly retorts. X post deleted

Putin mocks vote recount decision in Romanian presidential election.

By Romania Journal
1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Alexandr Dugin, aka Vladimir Putin’s ideologue, published a message on the social network X in which he says that “soon Romania will be part of Russia.”

Where wokeists and elite of Democrats can flee from US? Canada? Trudeau was recently at Mar-o-Lago. Israel? There is a war. London, Paris, Dubai? Exactly where Russian liberals have fled. Or Moldova? That will be part of Romania soon. But Romania will be part of Russia,” says the X post.

Latest news: The post targeting our country, which went viral in the domestic online space after it was published on Monday evening on an X account bearing the name and photo of Vladimir Putin’s leading ideologue, Alexandr Dugin, was deleted on Tuesday afternoon.

However the X account on which the post appeared bears the name and photo of Dugin, but was not officially claimed.
Yet, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave him a harsh answer. Asked by HotNews why he reacted even though the account is not claimed by Dugin, Andrei Țărnea, Head of Communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “We would like to put an end to a toxic statement. I did not want to leave it unanswered.”
An hour later, Dugin completed the message: “Maybe Australia or New Zealand, safer places now. Europe can fall or end up in the hands of right-wing populists. Or be seriously damaged by Oreshnik (n.r. – the name of a Russian intermediate-range missile)”.
Aleksandr Gelievich Dugin (born January 7, 1962) is a Russian geopolitician, philosopher, sociologist and politician. He is known for his views considered fascist and had close ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military, which is why he is called Putin’s ideologist. He is also the president of the Eurasian Party – a movement that advocates the construction of a Eurasian superstate capable of opposing American hegemony. He has written several books on geopolitics, including The Foundations of Geopolitics (1997). Conceptually, Dugin seeks to combine the tradition of classical German geopolitics with that of pan-Slavic thought, as well as Russian theosophical mysticism.
The spokesperson of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Țărnea, responded in a post on X. “So predictable! Once Romanians proudly celebrated their Union Day yesterday, we are reminded that Russia does not recognize the Union. It did so only with great restraint, under the combined effect of the Romanian sovereign will and the pressure of Western powers. The same thing will make Russia fail again,” the post reads.
Asked whether that account on X really belongs to the Russian ideologue, Andrei Țărnea said that although there have been discussions on the subject, it has not been established whether “it is his account or a troll’s.” Țărnea also explained the response to an unclaimed account.

“We have never responded to such statements, but now it is being used as a stick through the fence.The reason I chose to post was because the post ended up being spread on social networks in Romania,” said the MAE spokesperson.

He added that “regardless of whether it was real or not, not because we want to have some kind of dialogue, we want to put an end to a toxic statement. I didn’t want to leave it unanswered.The interest is not to feed the beast. Țărnea says that even “if it were a very official position, it has no value in Russia.” Medvedev (n.d., the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council) at least has a position in the Russian state,” he adds.

“It is irrelevant whether this belongs to Dugin or not, because Aleksandr Dugin has no official capacity anyway, therefore, practically everything he says is a form of trolling. Normally, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs we ignore this type of posts, we do not react to them, but yesterday’s post went viral, it was posted massively in the media and social media in Romania and then my reaction was aimed, first of all, at this aspect and not at Dugin, whose statements have no authority or significance”, detailed Andrei Ţărnea.

He mentioned that the reaction of the MFA is a substantive response. “We simply used the opportunity to recall that Russia, in its multiple modern historical declines, has systematically and persistently tried to limit the sovereignty of Romania and the Romanians. It did this also during the Great Union, not recognizing the sovereign historical act of the Romanian people. It took the peace of 1919 and the cumulative pressure of the Romanian popular will and the support of Western countries for Russia to recognize Romania. Consequently, this is the mechanism. We simply used the viralization of this message and the public interest aroused by him to respond to a substantive issue and not to Dugin,” explained Ţărnea.

The MFA spokesperson stated that Russia is conducting and will continue to conduct a campaign of “intoxication” and “disinformation”. “Russia is using the communication space as a hybrid warfare tool, whether it takes the form of propaganda or disinformation. We saw this after 2014 and the first invasion and illegal annexation of territories of a sovereign neighbor, Ukraine, but we see especially after February 2022 an exponential increase in this type of activity and, above all, a merger between official public communication activities, those of the media in the Russian Federation and unofficial channels of disinformation and propaganda. Consequently, we expect this epidemic of intoxication and disinformation to continue,” Andrei Ţărnea said.

Dugin praised Calin Georgescu
In an interview given in Russia, Dugin built the idea that the emergence of Călin Georgescu and the likelihood of him becoming the president of Romania is good not only because “Georgescu is favorable to Russia,” but also because Georgescu is an opponent of progressivism.
Romania to one about progressivism versus conservatism is Russia’s narrative.
According to the University of Bucharest professor Marian Zulean, this is not a battle between progressivism and conservatism as Dugin or Călin Georgescu would like it to appear, but a battle between facts and lies, between regression of thought and modernity, a battle fought at a time when Dugin’s ideology has become a weapon.
“From an operational point of view, Putin uses bombastic nationalism and claims to defend the Russian nation from external threats,” Zulean writes in Contributors. According to the University of Bucharest professor, Călin Georgescu is relying in Romania on the tactic of spreading “magical realism,” exactly the one used by Dughin in Russia.
According to the professor at the University of Bucharest, Călin Georgescu relies in Romania on the tactic of spreading “magical realism”, exactly the one used by Dugin in Russia.
Marcel Ciolacu: “Romania cannot have a future alongside Russia”
Prime Minister and PSD President Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that “Romania cannot have a future alongside Russia”, in reaction to the statement of Vladimir Putin’s ideologue, Aleksandr Dugin.
“Romania #CANNOT have a future with Russia! Opinions like the one formulated on an account associated with a Vladimir Putin ideologue, that Romania will be a part of Russia, must show us all why the Putinist regime is a threat to democracy. Romanians have shown by voting that they want a continuation of the development path with European money, but – at the same time – they ask political leaders to act with more determination to defend traditional values, our national identity and the faith of this nation. I understood the people’s message and I will act accordingly, regardless of the area from which the attacks against Romanians will come!,” reads Ciolacu’s post on Facebook.

Putin mocked the Romanian authorities’ decision to recount the votes in the first round of the presidential election
Russian President Vladimir Putin ironically commented on Monday on the decision to recount the votes cast in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania after the surprising victory of pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu, EFE reports.
“One candidate did not please the authorities and they decided to repeat the vote count,” Putin said during a televised meeting with young scientists.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. Panagiotis Spyridis says

    About Dugin’s unclaimed X account: Romanian MFA should have not responded.
    About his TV interview: So what? This is true. We have to work with them, as they are neighbours. Trump said the same for US.

    Reply
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.