Alexandr Dugin, aka Vladimir Putin’s ideologue, published a message on the social network X in which he says that “soon Romania will be part of Russia.”
“Where wokeists and elite of Democrats can flee from US? Canada? Trudeau was recently at Mar-o-Lago. Israel? There is a war. London, Paris, Dubai? Exactly where Russian liberals have fled. Or Moldova? That will be part of Romania soon. But Romania will be part of Russia,” says the X post.
Latest news: The post targeting our country, which went viral in the domestic online space after it was published on Monday evening on an X account bearing the name and photo of Vladimir Putin’s leading ideologue, Alexandr Dugin, was deleted on Tuesday afternoon.
“We have never responded to such statements, but now it is being used as a stick through the fence.The reason I chose to post was because the post ended up being spread on social networks in Romania,” said the MAE spokesperson.
He added that “regardless of whether it was real or not, not because we want to have some kind of dialogue, we want to put an end to a toxic statement. I didn’t want to leave it unanswered.The interest is not to feed the beast.” Țărnea says that even “if it were a very official position, it has no value in Russia.” “Medvedev (n.d., the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council) at least has a position in the Russian state,” he adds.
“It is irrelevant whether this belongs to Dugin or not, because Aleksandr Dugin has no official capacity anyway, therefore, practically everything he says is a form of trolling. Normally, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs we ignore this type of posts, we do not react to them, but yesterday’s post went viral, it was posted massively in the media and social media in Romania and then my reaction was aimed, first of all, at this aspect and not at Dugin, whose statements have no authority or significance”, detailed Andrei Ţărnea.
He mentioned that the reaction of the MFA is a substantive response. “We simply used the opportunity to recall that Russia, in its multiple modern historical declines, has systematically and persistently tried to limit the sovereignty of Romania and the Romanians. It did this also during the Great Union, not recognizing the sovereign historical act of the Romanian people. It took the peace of 1919 and the cumulative pressure of the Romanian popular will and the support of Western countries for Russia to recognize Romania. Consequently, this is the mechanism. We simply used the viralization of this message and the public interest aroused by him to respond to a substantive issue and not to Dugin,” explained Ţărnea.
The MFA spokesperson stated that Russia is conducting and will continue to conduct a campaign of “intoxication” and “disinformation”. “Russia is using the communication space as a hybrid warfare tool, whether it takes the form of propaganda or disinformation. We saw this after 2014 and the first invasion and illegal annexation of territories of a sovereign neighbor, Ukraine, but we see especially after February 2022 an exponential increase in this type of activity and, above all, a merger between official public communication activities, those of the media in the Russian Federation and unofficial channels of disinformation and propaganda. Consequently, we expect this epidemic of intoxication and disinformation to continue,” Andrei Ţărnea said.
About Dugin’s unclaimed X account: Romanian MFA should have not responded.
About his TV interview: So what? This is true. We have to work with them, as they are neighbours. Trump said the same for US.