All USR lawmakers resigned from Parliament not to benefit of special pensions

USR, the newest political party represented in the Romanian Parliament (they obtained the first mandates in 2016 when USR has also been established as a political party) tabled a draft law in 2017 to repeal special pensions, but the bill never succeeded to enter the parliament procedure and to be put to vote.
On the other hand, the Liberals have rushed now to take credit for the initiative, initiating their own draft law to repeal special pensions for MPs. The leader of the PNL deputies, Florin Roman, has announced Tuesday morning that had asked for the Standing Bureaus to be convened to adopt the bill.
“PNL will not accept this privilege for MPs, the ones of special pensions, as PNL is a constant supporter of pensions paid based on the contributions,” said Roman.
He said that this draft law had been tabled in Parliament by PNL early this year, but it “had been blocked” by PSD and its chairman Marcel Ciolacu in the Standing Bureau.
On the other hand, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu has also filed his resignation from the MP position, but Liberals said his resignation is “a big bluff”, as it is not equal to losing the special pension.
“This is a bluff, similar to the situation from 2016 when Ciolacu and Dragnea filed their resignations from Parliament, but the resignations had not been concluded, but the Statute, by a vote in the plenary session, but only through a memorandum in the Standing Bureau. This memorandum is nit enough to conclude the parliamentary procedure of resignation”, Roman explained.
PNL-USR row in today’s plenary session
After the resignations of the USR MPs, electoral attacks kicked off in today’s plenary session. Liberal Florin Roman has asked the plenary session to take note of the USR lawmakers’ resignations and to vote for their mandates’ becoming vacant. In retort, USR chairman Dan Barna underlined that the resignation requests are coming into effect as of December 18, accusing Liberals they want to take USR out of Parliament.
Florin Roman has insisted that, if seats are not becoming vacant today, USR deputies must withdraw their resignations and file them again on December 18.