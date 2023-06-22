Ambassador Kuzmin praises AUR, Romanian politicians who attend Russian Embassy’s events

Russian ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, praised the Romanian politicians who participate in the events organized by the Russian embassy in Bucharest, during an interview given to the state media from Moscow. He particularly referred to “AUR exception” in Romanian politics, reports Radio Romania Actualitati.

Kuzmin was interviewed by TASS, the Russian state news agency, after the Bucharest authorities announced earlier in June that they had decided to limit the Russian diplomatic presence on the territory of our country.

Asked by TASS about the last reception organized by the Russian embassy in Bucharest, on the occasion of the celebration of Russia Day on June 12, and the guests present, Kuzim answered that in “the Romanian political elite there is a fairly broad pro-Atlantic and pro-European consensus”.

“But if the political leadership takes a clearly unfriendly position towards Russia, then there are other views in society. Romanians who do business, follow politics or are interested in cultural life appreciate much more realistically the importance of good neighborly relations with Russia. Unfortunately, this pragmatism manifests itself very poorly at the political level,” he said.

“Only individual deputies are able to raise their voices in the Parliament, and when they start talking about national interests, the ‘nightmare’ begins – they are accused of being ‘Kremlin agents'”, Valeri Kuzmin stated, noting however that “there is a exception here: in the last parliamentary elections, the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR)”, which he recalls that managed to unexpectedly enter the parliament in the last elections.

“While Romanian political circles were already talking openly about the need to submit to the will of the new neo-colonial hegemon – the USA, this party began to speak loudly about national interests, although in a very special ‘Romanian-unionist’ way, so as it is often called,” he told TASS. “In conclusion, I will say that the question of whether realistic feelings in Romanian society can influence interstate relations remains open,” the Russian ambassador to Romania also pointed out.

Asked by TASS journalists about the so-called “Romanian Russophobia” and about the fact that “many” in our country “try to present Russia as a historical enemy of Romania”, Kuzmin replied that “Russophobia really exists in Romania and has very concrete geopolitical roots”.

“The unfriendly, and in recent years, openly hostile policy of NATO and the USA towards Russia is perceived in Romania completely uncritically, without taking into account how it can affect bilateral relations. The treaty of friendly relations and cooperation between the Russian Federation and Romania from 2003 has, in fact, turned into a declaration of good intentions“.

“Interstate relations are at a level close to zero. But Russia and Romania cannot change their geographical position and therefore have to start from certain constant values. Russia believes that mutual relations can be restored on this basis,” Kuzmin added.