Ambassador Saranga: Two days ago the Israeli PM has proposed Putin we mediate negotiations with Ukraine

David Saranga, Israel’s ambassador to Romania, told Digi24 that the Israeli prime minister spoke with Vladimir Putin two days ago and made him an offer to mediate negotiations with Ukraine.

“We believe that both sides should be at the negotiating table. There are Israelis who want to go and fight with the Ukrainians, there are Israelis who have returned to Ukraine to help the people there. Israel has a very good relationship with Ukraine and Russia, we are willing to mediate if necessary. The Israeli prime minister made the offer in a two-day talks with Vladimir Putin. It is a very large Jewish community in Ukraine, at the same time it is a very large community of Jews living in Russia. I hope that a good relationship with both parties can help,” ambassador Saranga told Digi24.

On the other hand, the ambassador spoke about the emotional situations he witnessed at the Siret Customs and said he was impressed by the mobilization to help the refugees. He also said that Israel has granted help to the Ukrainians.

“Today we started sending 100 tons of aid – medical equipment, equipment, beds, tents, water purification equipment. We sent them through Poland, we will continue to support the population there. There were 14,000 Israelis in Ukraine, the government asked them to leave, before the war they left 4,000, then another 2,000, there are a few thousand more who want to leave, but it is not easy,” Saranga stated.