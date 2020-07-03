American Ambassador on July 4th: The U.S. remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania. President Iohannis pleads for transatlantic solidarity

The U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman said on Thursday evening at the reception marking the 244th anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America that ” Romania has become one of America’s closest allies and partners” and that the two countries have joined forces in fighting corruption.

“I was honored that President Trump asked me to represent him and the American people in the country of my birth. Before I left Romania in 1965, my family and I suffered the evils of communism. A free Romania was a distant dream, something I thought I would never live to see. However, thanks to the brave freedom loving men and women who risked their lives 30 years ago, and the work of countless others since then, I returned to a free and prosperous Romania. I stand humbled before you an example of the greatness of America- a country where the son of two immigrants, who had the courage to sacrifice everything for freedom, had the opportunity to return as the Ambassador of the United States,” said ambassador Zuckerman.

He recalled that last month the United States and Romania celebrated 140 years of diplomatic relations. “Since the fall of communism 30 years ago, Romania has become one of America’s closest allies and partners. We share a common vision of Transatlantic unity. We have a Strategic Partnership committed to security, democracy, and mutual economic prosperity. Today our relationship is stronger than ever. The United States remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania, ensuring Romania’s sovereignty and security, and creating the opportunity for all Romanians to prosper. This is the time for Romanians who emigrated to come home and build a better future for all.”

The American diplomat said that “we have done much together in the six months since my arrival. We have improved our military capabilities and advanced energy security. We joined forces to combat COVID-19. We have provided much needed supplies to Romania and welcomed Romanian military medical professionals to the United States.”

The U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest stated that his country is committed “to supporting Romania’s economic recovery and ensuring economic security.”

“We have joined forces to combat corruption and finish the work started by Romanian patriots who overthrew communism 30 years ago. The United States is committed to using all of its law enforcement resources to support the rule of law and end the scourge of corruption and trafficking in persons.

We must also remain vigilant as our adversaries seek to take advantage of the current situation to undermine our freedoms while they obfuscate their own pernicious and malignant conduct. Efforts to pervert free markets, democratic societies, and peddle untrustworthy technology must not be tolerated. Malign influence intended to destabilize and keep Romania from reaching its true economic potential must be rejected.”

“I believe in the greatness of the United States. I believe in the greatness of Romania. I believe in the greatness of democracy. I believe a better future is possible. And to accomplish that, I ask all of you listening tonight to be courageous; to protect freedom and democracy; to ensure the flame of liberty shines in Romania and around the world, and I ask you all to believe in yourselves and a better Romania. I ask you all to perform great deeds!

I have said it many times before: the people of Romania have no better friend than the United States. And the United States has no better friend than Romania. A few weeks ago, I met with President Iohannis. I noted how important Independence Day is to us and I told him I would celebrate the birth of our country, even if I had to do it alone. The President thought for a moment and said –“you will never be alone; I will always be there with you!”

Thank you, Mr. President. You are a great Romanian, partner, and Ally.

Thank you all for joining us tonight. Happy Independence Day, America!

God bless America. God bless Romania. And God Bless you all,” Ambassador Zuckerman concluded his speech.



President Iohannis pleads for solidarity

In his turn, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said during his speech at the reception on the 4th of July that against a complex global background, Romania pleads for solidarity in relation with the United States of America, with the European Union and in the transatlantic relation.

“The complex global background today is marked by major challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing the world competition and the attempts of some international actors to erode the transatlantic unity and the resilience of the democratic states are superimposed, while their effects have impact on all transatlanic partners. For Romania, the answer to these challenges is only one: Solidarity! Solidarity within the bilateral relationship of Strategic Partnership with the U.S., within EU, in the transatlantic relation, with the states whose values derive from the fundamental principles of an open and prosperous order: democracy, rule of law, free and fair commercial ties, protecting the vulnerable categories, respect for the human rights and for the international law,” said the Romanian head of state.

PM Ludovic Orban has remarked there is “a premiere of the past years” when the President and the PM have barely stood together. Orban hailed the end of the “boycotts” of a political forces which “out of obscure and incomprehensible reasons would refuse to attend the national celebrations of our partners”.

The speakers of the two chambers of the Parliament, Social Democrats Robert Cazanciuc and Marcel Ciolacu have also attended the reception on the U.S. National Day on Thursday.