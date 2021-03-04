Andrei Muraru proposed ambassador in the U.S., Hurezeanu in Austria, Maior in Jordan

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has sent the proposals for 26 ambassadors to the Foreign Affairs Committees in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. According to the procedure, the new proposed ambassadors have been designated by Romania’s President and will be heard by the foreign affairs committees.

The proposed ambassador to the U.S. is Andrei Muraru, Adriana-Loreta Stănescu is proposed for Germany, while the former ambassador in Berlin Emil Hurezeanu has been proposed for Austria. George Maior, ex-ambassador to the U.S. is proposed for Jordan.

More then half of the ambassador designations (53.8%), namely 14 people, will take the ambassador office for the first time. 8 women are proposed ambassadors to Germany, Luxembourg, Cuba, South Africa, Brazil, Philippines, Tunis, Kazakhstan. One third of the new ambassadors are women (30.7%) and 18 men.

Other ambassadors proposed; Bogdan Mazuru in Switzerland, Theodor-Cosmin Onisii in Poland, Călin Fabian in Slovakia, Lilian Zamfiroiu in Vatican, Marius Cristian Bădescu in Norway, Alexandrina-Livia Rusu in Luxembourg, Laurențiu-Mihai Ștefan in Ireland, Vasile Soare in Azerbaijan, Ovidiu Dranga in Japan, Gruia Otiliu Jacotă in Algeria, Radu Octavian Dobre in Iraq, Mugurel-Ioan Stănescu in Kuwait, Dragoș Viorel Radu Țigău in Kenya, Theodora Magdalena Mircea in Cuba, Monica Cecilia-Sitaru in South Africa, Floricel Paul Mocanu in Chile, Monica-Mihaela Știrbu in Brazil, Răduța-Dana Matache in Philippines, Elena Șerbănescu in Tunisia, Cezar Armeanu in Republic of Korea, Mădălina Lupu in Kazakhstan, Călin Stoica in Estonia.