Anghel Saligny Funding Blocked, Key Projects Delayed

The “Anghel Saligny” program remains blocked due to a lack of funding sources for local projects, sources told Digi24. However, a few general guidelines have been established—priority will be given to water and sewage projects, especially those that are already 80% completed. For the remaining projects, authorities are exploring solutions such as private loans guaranteed by the state or postponing them until the conclusion of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The Coalition meeting at Victoria Palace began at 9:00 a.m. and ended shortly after noon. Participants told Digi24.ro that the “Anghel Saligny” program continues to pose challenges, but Coalition leaders have outlined some main directions. Ongoing projects that have already received over 80% of their state budget allocations—thus being close to completion—will still be prioritized. Water and sewage projects also remain a top priority. For the other projects, new funding sources will be sought. Options on the table include private loans guaranteed by the government or freezing the projects until after the PNRR obligations are fulfilled, given the low-interest loans taken under PNRR, which remain a priority.

The Ministry of Development is expected to set the specific criteria for fund allocation. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is scheduled to meet at 4:00 p.m. with representatives of the National Union of County Councils of Romania.

According to a document consulted by Digi24.ro, the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR) has a whole list of requests for the Government: the unblocking of “Aghel Saligny”, 1 billion lei for social assistance upon rectification, but also more money for counties, by increasing their income tax shares.

Earlier, Minister of Development Cseke Attila told Digi24 that there are no more funds available for further investments under this program, calling it “unfair” to entrepreneurs and mayors to continue without budget coverage. He suggested that one solution could be reallocating funds from other ministries.

Another key topic discussed in the Coalition meeting was the second fiscal measures package, already postponed to August. The Social Democrats (PSD) insist that it should include revisions to the first package as well as new capital taxation—particularly targeting multinationals, according to News.ro. A final decision on the measures in this second package will be made by the end of July, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan confirmed.

Interim PSD president Sorin Grindeanu announced that the party is preparing a technical document related to investments under the “Anghel Saligny” program. On Tuesday, Ilie Bolojan met with local administration representatives to discuss budget cuts through workforce reductions in city and county halls, the introduction of a unified pay scale, limits on the number of local police officers, and reforms to property taxation.

The Romanian state no longer has the financial capacity to support current public administration spending, the Prime Minister stated. Key reforms in the second package—due by the end of July—will target local administrations, state-owned companies, the pension system, and the healthcare sector. Measures will include reducing local government staff, capping hospital bonuses, introducing a new tax on polluting vehicles, and stricter rules on special pensions.

The government promises tighter fiscal discipline and less budget waste. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister confirmed that the Ministry of Development’s budget for the “Anghel Saligny” program has been virtually exhausted.

“With regard to ensuring payment flows to those delivering services to the state and carrying out local authority investments funded by the government, two things are very clear. All Romanian contractors are aware that the budget allocated to the Ministry of Development for the ‘Anghel Saligny’ component is practically depleted. The 10 billion RON allocated to the program this year is gone. In the first six months, we collected less revenue than expected and spent more than planned, largely because we canceled certain provisions and continued with the regular approach. This means that, regardless of who the Prime Minister is, we cannot make positive budget adjustments because there is no remaining fiscal space,” Bolojan explained.

On Monday, PSD leaders held a party meeting with mayors and county council presidents, agreeing to draft a technical document aimed at continuing investments in water, sewage, gas, and road infrastructure. Sorin Grindeanu stated that the document would be presented at Wednesday’s Coalition meeting, emphasizing that the discussion must remain technical, not political. “It’s not a political matter whether or not a community has access to water or roads—it’s about a basic standard of living that Romania needs in 2025,” he concluded.