ANRE, ASF & ANCOM Salaries to Drop 30% by End of September

By Romania Journal
The managements of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), and the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) must present new organizational charts and a salary scale by September 30, according to a draft law submitted to public debate. The highest salaries are received by ANRE employees.

At the moment, George Niculescu, the president of ANRE, also has the most generous remuneration, reaching 75,073 lei net / month, according to Spotmedia.ro data.

The heads of the three institutions will present to the Government a new organizational chart providing for a 10% reduction in specialized positions and a 30% reduction in support service positions, as reflected in the organizational charts and staffing levels valid on January 1, 2025.
The heads themselves will also see their salaries reduced by 30%.

Additionally, new salary grids will be presented at the Government meeting. These will provide for a 30% reduction in all salaries and/or allowances of personnel included in the staffing tables as of July 1, 2025.

For members of ANRE’s Regulatory Committee, members of ASF’s Council, and the president and vice presidents of ANCOM, the level of remuneration will, as applicable, be reduced by 30% compared to the level recorded in July 2025.

The new organizational charts, staffing levels, and salary scales will come into effect by January 1, 2026.

Salaries of ANRE, ASF, and ANCOM employees

The average net salary at ANRE is 18,635 lei, at ASF it reaches 13,562 lei, and at ANCOM it is 12,934 lei, reports Spotmedia.ro.

George Niculescu, a member of the National Liberal Party and president of ANRE, receives a monthly allowance of 75,073 lei net (€14,836). Members of ANRE’s Regulatory Committee are paid 57,408 lei net per month.

ANRE has 310 employees, ASF has 551 employees, and ANCOM has 659 employees.

Romania Journal
