ANRE, ASF & ANCOM Salaries to Drop 30% by End of September

The heads of the three institutions will present to the Government a new organizational chart providing for a 10% reduction in specialized positions and a 30% reduction in support service positions, as reflected in the organizational charts and staffing levels valid on January 1, 2025.

The heads themselves will also see their salaries reduced by 30%.

Additionally, new salary grids will be presented at the Government meeting. These will provide for a 30% reduction in all salaries and/or allowances of personnel included in the staffing tables as of July 1, 2025.

For members of ANRE’s Regulatory Committee, members of ASF’s Council, and the president and vice presidents of ANCOM, the level of remuneration will, as applicable, be reduced by 30% compared to the level recorded in July 2025.