Antony Blinken: Romania’s Commitment to Security Is a Model

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Romania’s commitment to security and democracy in Europe, as well as its assistance to Ukraine, in a message sent on Sunday, December 1, on National Day. “On behalf of the United States of America, I wish all Romanians a joyful celebration of the anniversary of your great unification, a historic moment more than 100 years ago,” Antony Blinken said, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Romania.

The US Secretary of State stressed that the US “is proud to work alongside Romania” and praised our country for the aid provided to Ukraine in the context of the war.

“Romania’s commitment to security and democracy in Europe is a model for all nations to follow. The United States is proud to work alongside Romania in the process of modernizing the army and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. Romania’s support for Ukraine, by hosting refugees and providing security assistance, has been essential in defending freedom against Russian aggression.

At the same time, your leadership in facilitating the access of Ukrainian grain to global markets has contributed significantly to feeding the world,” Blinken added.

“The ties between our nations, built over decades, continue to thrive. We are pleased to expand our cooperation in the field of energy transition and commend Romania’s commitment to increasing its solar, wind and nuclear capacities, as well as to promoting regional interconnectivity. Our growing business, educational and cultural exchanges underline the depth of our long-standing friendship.

We are proud to collaborate with Romania to address global challenges and ensure the prosperity and well-being of our peoples. Congratulations on the occasion of the National Day! “, Antony Blinken tweeted.