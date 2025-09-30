The Army has requested Parliament’s approval for two massive new arms procurement programs. On one hand, it seeks approval for a €500 million purchase of ammunition and weaponry to equip the battalion of 54 Abrams tanks already contracted with the U.S. On the other hand, it wants to launch a separate program: the acquisition of 216 additional tanks and 76 support vehicles to be produced in Romania, a deal estimated at nearly €6.5 billion. The Ministry of National Defense (MoND) has not specified whether these new tanks will also be Abrams or a different model.

In its request to Parliament, the MoND explained that equipping the Land Forces with modern battle tanks will take place in two stages.

Stage I (Phase 1): Initiated in 2023, this phase included the purchase of 54 modernized Abrams M1A2 SEP v3 tanks and 12 support vehicles (4 recovery vehicles, 4 mobile assault bridges, and 4 mine plows) from U.S. Army stock, via a Government-to-Government agreement with the United States. The deal, worth $1.06 billion, is set to be completed by 2028.

Stage I (Phase 2): Estimated at $458.2 million (excluding VAT), this phase is meant to complete the Abrams-equipped battalion’s capabilities. Planned purchases include 54 M240 7.62 mm machine guns, explosive charges for breaching minefields, over 12,000 rounds of 120 mm ammunition, smoke grenades, training simulators, spare parts, testing equipment, and technical support and training services.

Stage II: The second major stage involves acquiring 216 tanks and 76 support vehicles (16 recovery vehicles, 44 mobile bridges, and 16 mine plows), along with logistics, training, and simulation equipment. Valued at €6.48 billion, this stage emphasizes technology transfer and domestic industrial participation.

The program requires manufacturing and integrating the final product in Romania, including:

Complete assembly of armored hulls and turrets.

Integration of sighting and observation systems.

Final assembly, testing, and firing trials of weapon systems.

Ballistic and anti-mine protection systems, including add-on armor, spall liners, and crew protection seats.

Communications and IT systems, with software integration and mandatory source-code ownership in Romania.

The MoND underscores that the second stage is designed not only to boost Romania’s defense capabilities but also to foster local defense industry development through large-scale production, integration, and software ownership.

“The acquisition provided for in Stage II and presented in the attached table, for which the approval of the Romanian Parliament will be requested, with an estimated value of 6,488.34 million Euros, excluding VAT A, is to be initiated starting in 2025, by carrying out a specific procedure to ensure the implementation of proposals for industrial technological cooperation operations in order to implement measures to protect Romania’s essential national security interests by carrying out technological and industrial cooperation operations”, the Ministry of National Defence reports.