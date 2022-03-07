Assets of five Kremlin-linked entities frozen in Romania

Three companies and two individuals have been identified in Romania as having links with the Kremlin and therefore have frozen assets, in accordance with the sanctions decided by the European Union, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told Digi24 on Sunday evening.

Asked if there are Russian companies in Romania that fuel Vladimir Putin’s war, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the institution dealing with this issue is The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), and so far three entities and two individuals have been identified.

“It comes under sanctions, at the hands of the Romanian authorities. We are compelled to implement the decisions that were taken at the level of the European Union “, Nicolae Ciucă said.

Asked if this means that everything they have in Romania is blocked at the moment and they can no longer make financial transfers, the prime minister confirmed that “this is exactly what is happening”.

According to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance announced that the assets of the five entities were frozen “as soon as they were identified”.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party, the former prime minister Florin Cîțu, stated last week that Romania must implement the sanctions imposed on Russia at European level.

According to the PNL chair in our country “there are about 600 companies with shareholders linked to Russia, linked to oligarchs around Putin”.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and other Western countries have announced new sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin issued an order to invade Ukraine. Even if Moscow has built a defensive mechanism to protect its economy, these sanctions are already having an effect and will have long-term repercussions.

In retort, Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that all Western sanctions against Russia are similar to a war statement.