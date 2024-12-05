Atlas Intel Poll: Lasconi Trails Georgescu Ahead of CSAT Report

Călin Georgescu would receive the most votes in the second round of the presidential elections, according to the Atlas Intel survey conducted between December 2 and 4, 2024, on a sample of 3,102 people.

According to the research, which did not measure the effect of the revelations made by the secret services on Georgescu’s electoral campaign, he would obtain 47% of the votes, while Elena Lasconi would receive only 43%. 6.5% of Romanians say they would cancel their vote, and 2.7% say they do not know who they would vote for.

Compared to the measurement of November 28, the hierarchy has been reversed.

The situation looks different when Romanians are asked which candidate they trust the most for keeping Romania in the EU – Lasconi – 57% – Georgescu – 40%, keeping Romania in NATO, Lasconi – 57%, Georgescu – 41%, protecting democracy and individual rights, Lasconi – 54%, Georgescu – 41% or combating Russian influence – Lasconi – 52%, Georgescu – 37%.

Romanians overwhelmingly declare themselves followers of a pro-European and pro-Western policy – ​​62% compared to only 31.1% who want a sovereignist policy. The Atlas Intel survey has a margin of error of +-2%, at a confidence level of 95%, and was conducted using a random digital recruitment method.