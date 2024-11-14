unsplash.com
AtlasIntel Poll: Tight Race Between Lasconi and Simion for the Presidential Runoff

By Romania Journal
The battle for second place in the presidential election runoff on December 8 is getting tighter, according to data from a survey conducted by AtlasIntel between November 9-12 and obtained exclusively by HotNews. Elena Lasconi and George Simion tied with Mircea Geoană, but the survey also comes with a surprising name.

According to the AtlasIntel survey, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu is in first place among the voters who go to vote, with 25.4% of the votes. The fight for second place, which ensures the presence in the second round of the presidential elections, is very close. Thus, Elena Lasconi and George Simion are ranked with the same score, 14.2%.

In 4th place is the PNL candidate, Nicolae Ciucă, with 10.2%, while the independent Mircea Geoană, who was in the top places for a long time, fell to 5th, with only 9.1%.

Appearing in recent days in the polls, the former “shadow prime minister” of AUR, the independent Călin Georgescu, is credited with the highest score so far – 7.4%, almost two percentage points more than what appeared in a survey conducted by the Bureau of Social Research (BCS), commissioned by the publication Newsweek, 5.8%. Georgescu is followed by another independent, Cristian Diaconescu, with 5.3%.

The UDMR candidate, Kelemen Hunor, has 4.3%, Cristian Terheș – 3.4%, and Ana Birchall – 2.9%. The former moderator of Realitatea Plus, Alexandra Păcuraru has 1.1%, the same as Sebastian Popescu, but more than Ludovic Orban – 0.7% or Silviu Predoiu – 0.5%. It is also worth noting that, in both interpretations of the answers, the four independent candidates (Mircea Geoană, Călin Georgescu, Cristian Diaconescu and Ana Birchall) exceed 20% of the options cumulatively, which means that almost a quarter of voters support a politically unaffiliated candidate.

The AtlasIntel research indicates different scores from two polls published on Monday, according to which the presidential final would be between Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă. The first of them is conducted by The Center for International Research and Analyses (CIRA), commissioned by Evenimentul Zilei.

The AtlasIntel survey was conducted between November 9 and 12, with a sample of 3,035 respondents. The methodology used was random digital recruitment, with a margin of error of ±2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%.
Electorate profile of the top four candidates
AtlasIntel data also presents voting intention by demographic segments – the percentage of men, women, urban/rural residents, etc. who have defined their intention to vote for a particular candidate.

Thus, Marcel Ciolacu has higher scores among those over 50, with 41.7% of the votes from people over 70. The geographical areas where the PSD leader has the highest scores are Muntenia – 28.9% and Bucharest-Ilfov – 26.7%, but the distribution of his voters is relatively balanced, with the exception of the diaspora, where he is rated with only 4%. The PSD candidate also obtains scores of over 30% among the population with incomes between 3,000 and 7,000 lei, as well as among people with secondary education.
Elena Lasconi would obtain higher scores among women than men: 15.4% compared to 11.5%. She is also more popular among young people aged 18-29, with a score of 24.5%.
George Simion is clearly preferred by men, with a support of 18.9% among them, compared to 9.7% among women. The bulk of his voters come from those with a primary level of education, reaching 44.7% voting intention among those who have only completed secondary school. The age segment more willing to vote for the AUR candidate is the 30-39 age group, with 27.1%. Simion would also obtain 33.3% from those with incomes of up to 3,000 lei.
Nicolae Ciucă exceeds the 10% voting intention threshold only among those over 40. The same 10% threshold is exceeded by the PNL leader also among people with higher incomes – over 5,000 lei.
Romania Journal
