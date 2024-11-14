Electorate profile of the top four candidates

AtlasIntel data also presents voting intention by demographic segments – the percentage of men, women, urban/rural residents, etc. who have defined their intention to vote for a particular candidate.

Thus, Marcel Ciolacu has higher scores among those over 50, with 41.7% of the votes from people over 70. The geographical areas where the PSD leader has the highest scores are Muntenia – 28.9% and Bucharest-Ilfov – 26.7%, but the distribution of his voters is relatively balanced, with the exception of the diaspora, where he is rated with only 4%. The PSD candidate also obtains scores of over 30% among the population with incomes between 3,000 and 7,000 lei, as well as among people with secondary education.

Elena Lasconi would obtain higher scores among women than men: 15.4% compared to 11.5%. She is also more popular among young people aged 18-29, with a score of 24.5%.

George Simion is clearly preferred by men, with a support of 18.9% among them, compared to 9.7% among women. The bulk of his voters come from those with a primary level of education, reaching 44.7% voting intention among those who have only completed secondary school. The age segment more willing to vote for the AUR candidate is the 30-39 age group, with 27.1%. Simion would also obtain 33.3% from those with incomes of up to 3,000 lei.