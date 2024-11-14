The battle for second place in the presidential election runoff on December 8 is getting tighter, according to data from a survey conducted by AtlasIntel between November 9-12 and obtained exclusively by HotNews. Elena Lasconi and George Simion tied with Mircea Geoană, but the survey also comes with a surprising name.
Appearing in recent days in the polls, the former “shadow prime minister” of AUR, the independent Călin Georgescu, is credited with the highest score so far – 7.4%, almost two percentage points more than what appeared in a survey conducted by the Bureau of Social Research (BCS), commissioned by the publication Newsweek, 5.8%. Georgescu is followed by another independent, Cristian Diaconescu, with 5.3%.
The UDMR candidate, Kelemen Hunor, has 4.3%, Cristian Terheș – 3.4%, and Ana Birchall – 2.9%. The former moderator of Realitatea Plus, Alexandra Păcuraru has 1.1%, the same as Sebastian Popescu, but more than Ludovic Orban – 0.7% or Silviu Predoiu – 0.5%. It is also worth noting that, in both interpretations of the answers, the four independent candidates (Mircea Geoană, Călin Georgescu, Cristian Diaconescu and Ana Birchall) exceed 20% of the options cumulatively, which means that almost a quarter of voters support a politically unaffiliated candidate.
The AtlasIntel research indicates different scores from two polls published on Monday, according to which the presidential final would be between Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă. The first of them is conducted by The Center for International Research and Analyses (CIRA), commissioned by Evenimentul Zilei.
